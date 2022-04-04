Jessica Vall has started reading ‘Open’, the magnificent biography of Andre Agassihe cried with the movie ‘The Williams Method’ and is reflected in some parts of the documentary about the swimmer Federica Pellegrini (‘Underwater’, Amazon Prime). “I have followed the case of Gervi (Gervasio Deferr) and there are moments that are lived as he did in elite sport. Everyone has their way of tolerating frustration. I shut myself up and I don’t want to talk to anyone, not even the psychologists“, Explains the Barcelonan from the top of a career (world bronze, Olympic semifinalist and triple European medalist in the 50-meter pool) that is rushing her last meters and that now faces a decisive turn: the transition to a life without elite sport.

And Vall’s new life now alternates between the swimming pool at CN Sant Andreu (“we’ve cut back on training a bit”) with a fourth floor in the center of Barcelona where Ettix Nutrition Spain, a brand that distributes supplementation and sports nutrition products, has its offices. Since the second week of January, Vall, a graduate in Biochemistry, is the brand manager in all the country. “I am in charge of making the annual marketing plan. I am coordinated with the headquarters in Belgium, we sponsor some sporting events and we take care of the distribution”he explains now, with the swimsuit in the closet, in a facet that helps him “approach my season in a different way. Working is going to make everything easier for me, the problem would come when you don’t change routines and leave it suddenly”, manifested.

At 33 years old, the 100 and 200 breaststroke specialist comes to the office every morning after a morning training session. She doesn’t want to step aside just yet, but she doesn’t set any goals for herself either. “I’m ready to compete, but I don’t know what my times would be now”slides, while doubting whether to go to the next competitions, such as the National of Malaga in April. “Now I want to connect with the essence. I love training and competing, and one of the things that will be missed the most is living that emotion. I’m not ready to leave it yet”he warns.

Jessica Valley.

Joan M. Bascu



Although it was punctual, in the last Spanish Championship for Communities by Ages, Vall, who has suffered stomach problems in these first weeks of the year, played another role accompanying the Catalan team and giving them support and advice as an elite swimmer. “I like to be with boys and girls who are not burned out yet, who just want to do well.. If you are still active it is easier to connect with them. I liked the experience”, he comments, while pointing out that the Catalan Swimming Federation will extend this program to other swimmers so that they can experience this type of opportunity.

The swimmer, who continues to train under the orders of her inseparable Jordi Jou, hopes to continue enjoying swimming and to be able to participate this season in one of the many competitions on the calendar, be it the Europeans in Rome, the World Cup in Budapest or the Mediterranean Games in Oran, in Algeria. Meanwhile, she will continue in that transition that now leads her to combine the pool with her new job on a fourth floor in the center of Barcelona.