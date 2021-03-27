Two and a half years after his frustrated campaign for mayor of Barcelona, ​​former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls returns to France to try to influence the 2022 presidential elections. “I have a burning desire to be useful,” says Valls, who He is still a councilor in the Barcelona City Council, but he spends more and more time in Paris.

Valls, 58, has just published the book ‘Pas une goutte de sang français’ (Not a drop of French blood) at the Grasset publishing house. The title is taken from a quote by the writer Romain Gary: “I don’t have a drop of French blood, but France runs through my veins.” Valls, son of the Catalan painter Xavier Valls and the Italian-Swiss Luisa Galfetti, obtained French nationality at age 20.

The book is a declaration of love for France, his adopted country, where he grew up and has developed most of his political career: a socialist activist since he was 17 years old, mayor of Évry, Minister of the Interior, Prime Minister and deputy of the National Assembly. “In two and a half years (in Catalonia), I have acquired a certainty: I am French,” says Valls. “I have never felt so French,” he adds.

“Roda el món i torna al Born” (travels the world and returns to Borne), a neighborhood in Barcelona. This Catalan saying sums up well the Catalan adventure of Valls. After being Prime Minister of France, he returned to Barcelona in the fall of 2018, where he was born and where he spent many summers of his childhood and youth, to reinvent himself.

Valls, one of the most popular politicians at the beginning of François Hollande’s quinquennium and one of the most hated at the end, savored the honeys of power in France, before his political fall and his journey in the desert after his defeat in the primaries of the socialists of 2017.

Hated by many co-religionists for supporting Emmanuel Macron in the race to the Elysee Palace, insulted on social networks and reprimanded on the street, the French-Spanish politician decided in 2018 to resign from his post as deputy of the National Assembly, leave everything and leave to the Ciudad Condal. «There (in Barcelona) I had a future. Here (France) he was dead, ”says Valls, whom Macron did not count on for his government.

Brake of independence



When Valls left for Barcelona, ​​he says that he was aware that “the chances of success were minimal”, but he is proud of having prevented the Barcelona City Council from falling into the hands of the independentistas. After his divorce from violinist Anne Gravoin, Valls married Catalan businesswoman Susana Gallardo.

The Valls publishing house presents its new book not as a program for an eventual electoral campaign, but as “an account of a path towards reconciliation” with the French.

Valls, who still defines himself on the left, explains in ‘Not a Drop of French Blood’ that two years outside of France have “reinforced his patriotism.” “Only France makes me vibrate,” says the politician. “I think of France every moment,” he says later in the book.

“The future of France causes me enormous concern,” says Valls. The former prime minister warns about the possibility that Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right party National Regrouping, could win the presidential elections in 2022 or get more votes than in 2017, when she was defeated at the polls by Macron by 66.1 % to 33.9% of the votes.

The former prime minister recalls that he has been warning the French for years about “the scourge of Islamism and the increase in anti-Semitism”, and the need to defend secularism, current issues in the country at the moment. «Today, it seems to me that there are many more who listen to me. Do I have a role to play? I believe it, “says Valls, who, although he claims to be a” candidate for nothing, “is willing to serve his country.