by Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – An overflow of a water containment dike in the region of Vallourec’s Pau Branco Mine in Nova Lima (MG) led to the closure of traffic on the BR-040, the Fire Department said. do Estado this Saturday, which ruled out the dam rupture at the site.

The dike, with a capacity of 85,000 cubic meters of water, suffered overflow due to excessive rain and part of the volume carried material that was nearby, invading the area of ​​the highway and hitting some vehicles that were on site, according to the corporation.

“One victim was rescued by Via 040, with minor superficial injuries,” the firefighters said in a statement.

“It is worth emphasizing, therefore, that there was no rupture, as well as no type of structural risk was detected in the dam. There was only the overflow caused by the mass movement, with no fatalities.”

Minas Gerais has been hit by heavy rains in recent days.

When contacted, Vallourec’s press office confirmed the overflow of a stormwater containment dike located at the Pau Branco Mine, in Nova Lima, and also ruled out the dam rupture.

“Due to the excessive rains of the last few days, solid material was transported from the Cachoeirinha pile to the Dique Lisa, located in Nova Lima, causing the overflow of this dike, which is close to BR-040,” the company said in a statement.

The company also stressed that, due to the overflow and in accordance with the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM), the sirens were duly activated this Saturday morning and, as a consequence, the highway “was immediately closed, by the highway administrator.

“The company has already contacted the competent bodies and is working together with the authorities to minimize the inconvenience that occurred. According to preliminary investigations, there is no record of victims,” he added.

(By Marta Nogueira)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?