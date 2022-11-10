“For lung cancer patients at the moment we have a fundamental weapon, the screening program to arrive at an early diagnosis. For this reason we ask the new government and, in particular, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, to implement and investing more resources to give all patients the possibility of accessing lung screening throughout the national territory “. Thus Stefania Vallone, secretary of the board of the Walce onlus Association (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe), on the sidelines of the seminar ‘Equity of access in Oncology’, this morning in Rome.

Lung cancer, according to AIOM, is the third most diagnosed cancer in Italy, the second in the male population, with about 28 thousand diagnoses a year. Not only that: today this cancer is the second most common cancer in the world, after breast cancer. In fact, about 2.2 million new cases are diagnosed every year, and it is the leading cause of death from cancer worldwide. According to Walce’s data, in Italy there were 40,800 new diagnoses of lung cancer in 2020. The possibility of developing this disease in the course of one’s life is today, in our country, 1 in 10 in men and 1 in 35 in women. A noteworthy fact is the increased prevalence of this disease in the female population.

Lung cancers comprise several subtypes: in particular, the most common of them is non-small cell lung cancer, which accounts for 85% of all cases. Of these, only about 30% are operable at diagnosis. “In addition to screening, today we can also count on targeted oncological therapies through the execution of Next generation Sequencing (Ngs) – recalls Vallone – a method that identifies the presence of any genetic alterations that may be the target of these therapies, guaranteeing an important level of appropriateness of care. For this reason we ask the new Executive to include these tests within the essential levels of assistance because for us they represent a fundamental moment to be able to offer patients, not only with lung cancer, the opportunity to be treated with new targeted therapies that have shown good results in terms of long survival and good quality of life ”, he concludes.