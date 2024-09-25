Vallila | The police are investigating an attempted murder in a business premises on Mäkelänkatu – the suspects were arrested from different parts of the capital region

Vallila|According to the report from the emergency center, one person had been stabbed.

Helsinki the police say in a press release that they are investigating a violent crime that took place on Wednesday evening in a business premises located on Mäkelänkatu in Vallila.

The police received a report of the act of violence on Wednesday evening a little after 19:00.

According to the emergency center notification, one person had been stabbed, and the victim received serious injuries. He was transported from the scene to the hospital.

According to the police, the suspects of the violence fled the scene, but the police later arrested them from different parts of the capital region. According to the release, the suspects and the victim knew each other beforehand.

Police preliminarily suspects attempted murder in the case. The crimes will be specified as the investigation progresses.

The investigation is in the early stages, and no further information will be released about the case at this stage.