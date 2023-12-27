Vallila taxi accident | The taxi driver who fell meters in Helsinki is suspected of causing injury

The police have not yet been able to interview the driver or the passengers.

In Vallila the passengers of the taxi accident that happened on the morning of Christmas Day have been able to go home from the hospital.

The matter is confirmed to the HS by the Deputy Director of Investigations, the Crime Commissioner Juha Åkerman from the Helsinki police.

According to Åkerman, the driver is still in the hospital and is suspected of causing injury.

The police do not give more details about the injuries or the course of events. The persons related to the event have not yet been interviewed.

In the accident, the taxi drove through a guardrail on Lemuntie and fell several meters down onto its roof. The police estimate that the fall was 6–8 meters. The car was badly damaged in Turma.

In addition to the driver, there were two passengers in the taxi.

