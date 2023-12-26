Vallila taxi accident | Lemuntie's accident worries the minds of those who visited the place – “absolutely shocking”, says Taksiautoilija

Those who visited the scene of the Vallila taxi accident wondered how it all happened. The case is unlikely to be investigated by the Traffic Accident Investigation Board.

Christmas morning a peculiar taxi accident in Helsinki's Vallila brought people to Lemuntie on Boxing Day to investigate what the place really looks like. Among others, outdoor enthusiasts and taxi industry professionals arrived at Lemuntie.

The wrecked car was still there with the front bumper up.

In particular, the front part of the taxi was badly damaged. Yango is written on the side of the car. Yango, which operates in several countries, is a taxi application of Yandex, an IT giant with a Russian background but registered in the Netherlands.

Movable fence sections with red and yellow warning colors had been brought to the part of the fence where the car had crashed through.

The police investigation is only in the initial stages and no further information has yet been released. However, the subject of the investigation has been said to be endangering traffic safety.

Accident Information Institute director of traffic safety Kalle Parkkari tells HS that even though the Lemuntie taxi accident is special, it will hardly be investigated by the traffic accident investigation board, unless one of the injured dies or something surprising emerges from the accident.

Parkkari says that it is therefore not completely excluded that the case will be taken to the investigative board for investigation.

Accident boards have limited resources, so the cases to be investigated must be limited. The board's idea is to investigate fatal accidents and, for example, accidents involving heavy vehicles and school transport.

Replacement fences have been brought to the place where the car plunged.

HS went getting to know the place in more detail on Boxing Day. There were also plenty of other people there, after all Turma is of rare quality.

The car plunged 6–8 meters down, and the driver and two passengers were injured. STT saysthat the police have not yet been able to interview the driver who was injured in the accident.

“Right shocking,” described his feelings from a taxi driver from Vuosaari Ouaddi Abdallahwho drove to Lemuntie in his own taxi.

“I read about the incident in the newspaper and wondered how it could have happened,” Abdallah said. He has a long experience of driving a taxi. Before that, he has driven a bus and a truck.

The crashed car is a Škoda Superb. On Boxing Day, it was not possible to examine the car up close, but looking from the upper platform, the car seemed to have valid studded tires.

The front part was badly wrecked, the bumper was detached and the engine compartment was visible open. The police said that the car had fallen onto its roof.

An accident taxi photographed on Christmas Day, Monday.

On Boxing Day, reddish discolorations were still visible at the crash site, which are known to have come from liquids that ran out of the car.

After assessing the accident scene, Abdallah thought it was clear that the driver was going too fast. Lemuntie leads to the fall site, taking you strongly downwards. In addition, the road seems slippery.

The speed limit in the Lemuntie area is 30 kilometers per hour. The streets in the area are narrow and winding and now also very slippery.

See also HS analysis The controversy over sanctions has increasingly pushed Hungary into isolation in the EU Markku Yli-Halla and Eino Koponen, who were walking from Taka-Töölö to Lemuntie, wondered how the accident could have happened.

From Back Industry who went for a walk Markku Yli-Halla and Eino Koponen targeted the crash site.

The two assess the conditions on the spot. “Too high situational speed. Quite a wild drop”, Yli-Halla reflected.

Koponen considered that there were reddish discolorations at the estimated crash site. “Car fluids, I think.”

Yli-Halla estimates that the accident car had tried to turn right before the collision. It was concluded from the fact that if the car had driven in the direction of Lemuntie, the collision point would have been more to the left.