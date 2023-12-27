Vallila taxi accident | HS clarified the possible route of the emergency taxi, the navigators did not warn about the turn

The navigators' driving instructions are excessive near the accident site.

27.12. 20:02

Vallilan the driving route of the taxi accident can partially clarify the accident that happened on the morning of Christmas Day.

In the accident, the taxi drove through a guardrail on Lemuntie and fell several meters down onto its roof. The taxi driver and two passengers were injured.

The passengers have made it home from the hospital, where the driver is still being treated.

Police has not commented on the car's possible direction of travel, nor has he explained the course of events in more detail.

HS tested the directions given by two different navigators on the assumption that the car was heading downhill on Lemuntie, which runs on a slope, towards the intersection of Elimäenkatu.

Before the accident site, Lemuntie turns left at a 90-degree angle. Before the turn, neither navigator gave any precautionary instructions for the turn. The street continued with the same name towards Elimäenkatu.

Lemons the descent is very steep, icy and narrow. Near the accident site, the road runs on two levels so that the uphill lane is a few meters above the downhill lane.

The plot maps dimly show a third section of Lemuntie, which is practically a ramp leading to the parking cave.

If you drive past a tight turn on a downhill, a natural correction would be to turn around in the yard of the office building. This is not possible if, for example, the situational speed is too high.

Police suspects the driver of endangering traffic safety and injury. The driver and passengers have not yet been heard from. The police have not given more details about their injuries.

The police received information about the accident after six o'clock on Monday morning.

Read more: The antique railing gave way when the car plunged into the drop

Read more: The Lemuntie Crash confuses the locals: “Absolutely shocking,” says the Taxi Driver

Read more: New information from the police about the Vallila taxi accident: He fell up to eight meters