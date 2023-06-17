The suicide prevention helpline 113 has been deeply moved by an emotional speech by David Draiman at Graspop. The lead singer of American metal band Disturbed tearfully revealed on Friday night that he has been struggling with depression that recently nearly killed him. He impressed upon the many thousands of fans who, when asked, sometimes struggle with similar feelings, that ‘they are not alone’. “This is so good and important.”

