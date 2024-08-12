Valley Blast | Work at the Laakso construction site continues – Main contractor: “The work site is safe”

Valley explosion|Work at the Laakso hospital site will continue on Monday. However, the excavation work has been suspended for the duration of the accident investigation.

of the valley project manager and unit manager of the joint hospital alliance Ossi Inkilä SRV says that the investigation of the explosion accident at the Laakso hospital site has been started over the weekend and the site area has been verified that it is safe to work at the site. SRV works as the main contractor at the Laakso hospital site.

“During the weekend, we have collected evidence and now we are going to go through it with the authorities, so that we understand what has happened,” Inkilä says.

It happened on the site of Laakso hospital on Friday afternoon explosion, the force of which threw boulders several hundred meters away from the construction site. Two construction site workers were injured in the accident and sent to hospital. However, their lives were not in danger. No other people are known to have been injured.

According to Inkilä, work at the construction site will continue as normal, with the exception of excavation work, which has been suspended for the duration of the investigation.

“The workplace is safe,” says Inkilä. “In the morning, we have reviewed the work that is safe to continue. In practice, all house construction work continues normally,” says Inkilä.

The continuation of the remaining excavation works will be decided separately later. Most of the excavations, about 95 percent, had already been done before Friday’s accident.

“In any case, they were at the end,” says Inkilä.

According to Inkilä, the construction site workers will also be offered crisis assistance today, Monday, at the construction site.

The map shows the underground areas in the construction site in green and yellow, which have already been excavated in the Laakso hospital area and Laaksonkentä. The areas demarcated by haale have yet to be mined.

Within the precincts of the work in progress is about the city of Helsinki and the Hus corporation are reforming Laakso hospital area. The building project has been named the Laakso Joint Hospital. The main contractor is SRV. The construction work will be completed in 2030.

The hospital will have facilities for Husi’s and the City of Helsinki’s psychiatric hospitalization, Husi’s demanding neurological rehabilitation and half of the departments of Helsinki Hospital.

New hospital buildings are being built in the area, but existing ones are also being renovated. Parking spaces for 550 cars and maintenance facilities will be dug underground.

At work Accidents and accidents that have occurred are always investigated by the regional administration office. Inspector general Jarkko Niemi The Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland says that the investigation of the case by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority will start today

“In the investigation, representatives of the employer and employees responsible for occupational health and safety tasks are interviewed, such as the occupational health and safety commissioner and the occupational health and safety manager, as well as the foreman responsible for the construction site,” says Niemi.

According to HS’s information, the infrastructure service company Destia was performing excavation work at the site. In the case of a subcontractor, the entire chain and related responsibilities are clarified, says Niemi.

“Of course, the main contractor has the main responsibility for occupational safety,” says Niemi.

Niemi describes the explosion accident that happened on Friday as very rare, and he does not remember anything similar from his own work history.

“There have been reports of near misses related to explosives, but I don’t remember anyone being injured in this way,” says Niemi.

The police are also continuing to investigate the events. The matter is being investigated as an accident, so no crime is suspected at this stage.