Valley Blast | The physicist calculated with what force the rock thrown from the explosion caused its destruction

Valley explosion|Physics University researcher Tom Kuusela from the University of Turku, at the request of HS, calculated what kind of forces were at work in Friday’s explosion at the Laakso construction site.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. An explosion at a construction site in Helsinki Valley caused a small rain of stones in Töölö on Friday. Stones flew hundreds of meters away, two cars were wrecked. The physicist calculated how frighteningly much energy was in the flying stones.

Big ones forces were moving in the sky in Helsinki Valley and Töölö on Friday afternoon.

The explosion sent large stones hundreds of meters away from the quarry in Laakso.

No one died from the hail of stones, and no one was injured outside the construction site. Two cars were badly wrecked.

An explosion the strength is illustrated by the fact that large boulders flew more than 300 meters over Mannerheimintie, all the way to Stenbäckinkatu.

University researcher in physics Tom Kuusela At the request of HS, the University of Turku calculated what kind of forces were at work in the explosion. Many readers can recognize Kuusela’s name. He often answers HS children’s science questions.

From the forces, the layman gets a small feel of what would happen if a stone or stones had hit nearby, or even into the body.

Now the stones destroyed “only” two cars.

The kinetic energy of the stone that fell into the car was violent.

“A car weighing 1,600 kilograms has the same kinetic energy when its speed is about 9 meters per second, or 32 kilometers per hour.”

“Few people would want to take that kind of kinetic energy from the sky into their arms and into a car.”

of the valley in flying stones, Kuusela had to correct the starting assumptions somewhat. Physicists often do that when they start an estimate. For example, they may assume a cow is round.

“In the calculation, the stone flies the furthest at the same starting speed when the starting angle is 45 degrees. If the distance was 300 meters, the starting speed of the stone was about 54 meters per second. It does about 200 kilometers per hour.”

Even a small stone can cause a lot of damage if its speed is high – and more than 200 kilometers is.

Smaller boulders flew at least onto Urheilukatu and Mannerheimintie.

CAR POOL there are different estimates of the weight of the destroyed stones. The HS reporter who arrived at the scene of the accident estimated that an estimated 50 kg boulder had flown into the front seat of a car.

According to one fire marshal, the size of one large stone was half a meter in its direction.

“A granite ball with a diameter of half a meter weighs almost 200 kilograms. The pebbles seen on the front seat of the car in HS’s photos could indeed weigh around 50 kilos, but they could be broken parts of a larger rock.”

Explosions stones can come loose from construction sites if miscalculations have been made. Stones usually fly “only” 50-100 meters.

The accident happened when the construction site was open pitted in Laakso after blasting.

Blastings are usually protected with detonation mats. They prevent the stones from being thrown far, as the energy of the explosion forcefully sends the stones flying.

No protective mat was used in the valley. The cover was not used because the quarry was not supposed to have stakes.

Before the explosion, the site was being worked on with a spike machine attached to an excavator. This is how stones are removed after blasting.

The tip of the spike apparently hit a staked stick of dynamite. It had apparently been left on the site during previous excavations.

Of stones in flight, it’s basically a simple throwing movement, Kuusela explains.

“The trajectory of the stone is a parabola, i.e. a trajectory that can be seen, for example, in a shot put, if we don’t take air resistance into account.”

Estimating air resistance is quite difficult because the shape of the stones is irregular. Kuusela didn’t start calculating that.

Kuusela also assumed that the blast site and the cars on the street are at approximately the same height.