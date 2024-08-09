Valley Blast | The main contractor explains how the explosion probably happened

Valley explosion|The injuries of the two workers injured in the accident are reportedly not particularly serious.

of the valley project manager and unit manager of the joint hospital alliance Ossi Inkilä SRV says that SRV is currently investigating the cause of the explosion at the hospital site. SRV works as the main contractor at the Laakso hospital site.

It happened on the site of Laakso hospital on Friday afternoon explosion, the force of which threw boulders several hundred meters away from the construction site. Two construction site workers were injured in the accident and sent to hospital.

The rescue service is not aware of any other people being injured.

Project manager According to Inkilä, the accident happened after two in the afternoon, when open pit mining was done at the site after the actual blasting.

“Apparently there was an unexploded charge from previous excavations, which exploded when an excavator was removing rocks next to it,” says Inkilä.

He thinks that the charge that did not explode was from the time of the construction site that is now underway, but it is not yet known when the explosive in question ended up at the accident site. The renewed Laakso hospital area will be built during the years 2022–2030.

According to Inkilä, the excavation work was carried out by the infrastructure service company Destia, with whom SRV is investigating what happened.

Inkilä confirms the previous information about two injured employees. He says that the injured persons were inside the construction site. According to Inkilä, they are employees of Destia’s subcontractor.

Inkilke does not have exact information about the injuries of the employees taken to the hospital, but according to his information, the injuries would not be particularly serious.

An explosion as a result, a large boulder flew onto Stenbäckinkatu, completely destroying two cars. Smaller stones were thrown by the fire marshal Janne Taskinen also up to Urheilukatu and Mannerheimintie.

According to SRV’s Inkilä, the owners of cars damaged in the explosion will receive compensation for the damage through the insurance policies taken out by the construction project.

“On the basis of them, the compensations will certainly go when the causal connection is quite clear.”

Inkilä says that SRV takes the case very seriously.

“[Tämä] is a serious place for us, and this cannot be accepted under any circumstances.”

The incident for SRV, the investigation proceeds in such a way that the company establishes an investigation team to investigate the situation and find out the root causes of the accident. The police are also investigating the accident.

“The investigative team will do them [syiden] based on the measures to prevent this in the future. This will be thoroughly investigated so that we can learn from this.”

Inkilä says that an area deemed to be the necessary size has been isolated on the construction site. In other respects, the operation of the construction site continues as normal.

According to Inkilä, more can be said about the details of the case when the investigation progresses. He estimates that a thorough investigation of the matter may take a long time, but the aim is to do it as quickly as possible.