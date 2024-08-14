Valley Blast | The explosions at the construction site in Laakso have caused cracks in the walls of the apartment, says a resident of Tölö

Valley explosion|The explosions at the Laakso construction site and the resulting vibrations have attracted attention in the past, at least in Töölö, Länsi-Pasila and Alppila.

of the valley the explosions carried out in the hospital area have caused concern in the daily life of the residents of the surrounding areas even before the explosion accident.

The blasting work at the site began in February 2023. Blasting has been done several times a day at pre-announced times. The last blast of the day was at nine o’clock.

Living at work Etti Läntinen says that the explosions have been felt in his apartment as a really strong vibration.

“Especially in the evenings, when you should be at home, the explosions have been really strong. The dishes clink in the cupboards. During one of the earthquakes, the glass broke in the cabinet,” says Läntinen.

He lives with his spouse on Stenbäckinkatu on the other side of Mannerheimintie, about 500 meters from the construction site.

Construction site explosions and the resulting vibrations are the responsibility of SRV, which is the main contractor of the site by attracted attention in addition to Töölö, at least in the Laakso region, Länsi-Pasila and Alppila.

Residents have reported in their feedback about the excavation, for example, objects moving on shelves and creaking of building structures. According to the residents, the things they noticed are due to the vibrations caused by the explosions.

Läntinen, who lives in Stenbäckinkatu, has been worried about how powerful explosions affect houses. He says that he tried to inquire about the matter from the main contractor of the site, SRV, but has not received any answers.

“We already had a crack in one wall in the spring. I took a picture of it then. Now this weekend I noticed that another one had arrived [halkeama]”, he says.

“I don’t know for sure if the cracks are caused by the vibration, but I have seen similar cracks in other residents of the nearby area due to explosions,” adds Läntinen.

The police isolated the cars damaged by the construction site explosion on Stenbäckinkatu on Friday.

In the country chamber seismological phenomena occurring in Finland are monitored at measuring stations, of which Seurasaari, Lauttasaari and Ruskeasuo stations are located closest to Laakso.

The explosions carried out in the Laakso hospital area have been seen in Seurasaari and other research points, but they have not stood out as particularly strong, says the director of the seismology institute Suvi Heinonen.

Heinonen understands that the residents of the nearby area can be disturbed by explosions, as the sound and vibration caused by them can travel long distances in the rock.

“The sound of the explosion travels in the ground chamber in the same way in waves as it does in the air, but its propagation depends a lot on the characteristics of the ground chamber. It doesn’t shake hard rock as much as, for example, clay-based soil,” says Heinonen.

Heinonen according to seismological measuring points also detected Friday’s explosion.

“The explosion did not cause a big vibration in the bedrock. In part, it may also be due to the fact that the energy was mostly directed into the air. It was visible in the fact that a lot of gravel was flying from the area,” says Heinonen.

of SRV according to the excavation work, before Friday’s accident, was already nearing its end. About 95 percent of the excavation was done by Friday. However, the excavation work has been suspended for the time being due to the accident.

In the ongoing works in the area, it is about the city of Helsinki and the Hus corporation are reforming Laakso hospital area. New hospital buildings are rising in the area. Existing buildings will also be renovated.

Maintenance facilities and parking spaces for 550 cars will be excavated underground. The construction work will be completed in 2030.