Friday, August 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Valley Blast | The dogs found two unexploded charges at the Laakso construction site

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Valley Blast | The dogs found two unexploded charges at the Laakso construction site
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The dogs found the stakes at the construction site on Thursday. The stakes have been removed safely, says Destia.

Thursday On August 15, explosive detection dogs found two unexploded charges at the Laakso hospital site, Destia says.

According to Destia, the explosives have been removed safely.

The dogs are supposed to come to the place to sniff again and Destia has suggested that the underground targets are also investigated with the help of explosives dogs.

Destia has worked as a service provider for surface mining and works at the Laakso hospital site. Since then, Destia received departure passes from the construction site, when Destia and the Laakso joint hospital alliance ended their cooperation.

On August 9, a serious explosion accident occurred at the construction site, when an unexploded charge went off during excavation work and threw rock fragments over a wide area.

Destia investigates the accident together with the alliance and the authorities.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing, but Destia has already tightened the guidelines for carrying out excavations in order to avoid similar situations in the future, says Destia.

#Valley #Blast #dogs #unexploded #charges #Laakso #construction #site

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Invest in a Waterproof LED Display Screen for All-Weather Advertising

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]