Valley Blast | Stone blocks flew up to 500 meters away, destroying cars – This is now known about the accident

Valley explosion|As a result of the explosion, two cars were completely destroyed on a nearby street. Two workers at the construction site have been hospitalized.

9.8. 15:32 | Updated 9.8. 18:55

of the valley an explosion related to mining occurred at the hospital’s construction site on Friday afternoon shortly before three o’clock. As a result of the explosion, a large boulder flew onto Stenbäckinkatu, completely destroying two cars.

Firefighter on duty Janne Taskinen The Helsinki rescue service says that the explosion was caused by the detonation of explosives left on the construction site from previous explosions. At the time of the explosion, no planned blasting operations were carried out at the construction site.

According to Taskinen, two people were injured in the accident. They have been transported to hospital. Both injured were site personnel. Another of the workers injured in the explosion was an excavator driver when the accident happened. Taskinen cannot say about the whereabouts of the other employee at the time of the accident.

According to Taskinen, loose stones flew outside the construction area, where according to the rescue service “a few cars were damaged”. According to Taskinen, the largest stone he has seen flew at least 400–500 meters.

“The dimensions of the stone were more than half a meter in one direction, so it was quite a large stone. Smaller stones had then spread over a wider area, but they did not cause major damage.”

According to Taskinen, there were no people in the cars at the time of the accident.

Smaller ones According to Taskinen, rocks also flew up to Urheilukatu and Mannerheimintie. The rescue service is not aware of any other people being injured.

“It’s lucky that they haven’t hit anyone on the head,” says Taskinen.

The rescue service and first aid tasks at the site have ended. The police continue to investigate the accident.

The Helsinki police told HS after four o’clock in the afternoon that the incident was being investigated as an accident.

The accident investigation center had not yet made a decision on Friday evening whether the center will investigate the case, says the communications manager Tiina Bieber.

According to Bieber, the matter will first be clarified with, among other things, various requests for documents. The on-site investigation should be evaluated with occupational safety first, he emphasizes.

To the scene of the accident hit Helsingin Sanomat reporter Petteri Tuohinen says that an estimated 50 kilo boulder had flown into the front seat of a Toyota car.

“It seemed to tear the roof off. As if the roof had exploded from the inside,” describes Tuohinen.

The other car, on the other hand, had its front end completely destroyed. Tuohine describes that the entire engine room of the car was completely destroyed, and the make of the car could no longer be recognized from the front.

Taru Palsa was returning from his workplace in the afternoon when he hit the accident site on Stenbäckinkatu. Palsa works as a physiotherapist at the New Children’s Hospital.

Stone fragments of various sizes flew over a wide area.

“A huge boulder had flown really far. It must have come at a really fast pace,” says Palsa.

Palsa did not see the explosion himself, but he saw the rescue service arrive at the scene. Palsa continued his journey through Urheilukatu, where he saw smaller stones that had been thrown by the explosion.

“There were several of them, estimated to be maybe ten cents in size,” says Palsa.

“It could have been really bad if one had hit.”

The authorities were notified of the incident around 2:40 p.m.

A boulder that flew from the construction site on the front passenger seat of the car.

This is what the eyewitnesses say

of HS supplier Elsa Mäki-Kokkila says from the spot at around 4:30 p.m. that several pebbles can be seen on Stenbäckintie, some of which are larger than a hand. People have gathered there.

The one on the spot Trung Quang Le heard a loud explosion, he felt the ground shake and saw that many small stones were flying high up in the distance.

He had left his car to go to a nearby store just a moment before he heard the explosion, but according to his own words, he did not think that the stones would have flown that far. He says he was gone for about half an hour and when he returned to the car he noticed that his car was damaged.

According to Mäki-Kokkila, Trung Quang Le’s car is not one of the completely destroyed cars, but its front window is broken. Mäki-Kokkila says that the cars wrecked by the explosion started to be towed away before five o’clock.

Boulder photographed through the window of a destroyed car.

The destroyed car in the picture is on Stenbäckinkatu.

Two cars were destroyed in the explosion. The police are investigating the case.

