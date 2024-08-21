Valley Blast | Otkes launched an investigation into the explosion at the hospital site

Valley explosion|According to Otkes, the investigation examines the safety of excavation work in and near population centers.

Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) has launched an investigation into the explosion accident that happened at the Helsinki Laakso General Hospital site.

The extract tells in its announcementthat the investigation examines, among other things, the safety of excavation work performed in and near population centers. The head of the investigation of the case says that the focus of the investigation is on cleaning the area after the blasting.

Earlier in August, an explosion occurred at the construction site of the Laakso joint hospital, in which two employees were injured and several cars were damaged. Unexploded explosives had been left on the construction site after previous blasting.