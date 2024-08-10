Valley Blast | Otkes is not sure if it will go to the explosion site – “The area is dangerous”

Valley explosion|The Accident Investigation Center will only decide next week whether it has anything to investigate on the spot in the Laakso explosion accident.

Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) has not yet visited the Laakso joint hospital construction site, Otkes communications manager Tiina Bieber said on Saturday.

An explosion occurred at a construction site in the Helsinki Valley on Saturday afternoon, with the result that rocks flew hundreds of meters away. Two construction site workers were injured in the accident and sent to hospital.

The largest boulder was thrown to the other side of the busy Mannerheimintie, and smaller boulders flew at least onto Urheilukatu and Mannerheimintie. One boulder flew as far as Stenbäckinkatu in Meilahti, which is about 400 meters from the explosion site.

Cars were also hit. However, the worst was avoided, as there were plenty of people in and around the area on Friday afternoon.

Communications Manager According to Tiina Bieber, it is not yet certain whether Otkes will participate in the investigation at all.

“The area is dangerous. It [alueelle meneminen] there is also a question of occupational safety. We shouldn’t go there alone. Of course the police have been there,” he said.

Accidents and accidents that happened at the workplace are the responsibility of the regional administrative agency, Bieber said, and in the case of Helsinki, more specifically, the regional administrative agency of Southern Finland.

According to Bieber, Otkes waits first to see if the investigation center receives sufficient information already on paper, or if an on-site investigation is necessary.

“This does not remove the fact that some people need to be spoken to. It is clear that the situation has been dangerous. There is still quite a lot to do here [ennen kuin esimerkiksi päätöstä tutkinnasta tehdään]. At the moment we don’t have anything yet.”

of the valley the hospital site has been detonated since February 2023. On Friday, an unexploded charge left over from previous excavations exploded when stones were removed with an excavator next to it.

However, there is still no definite information about the cause of the explosion. The Helsinki police investigation was also told on Saturday that they have nothing to report on the matter.