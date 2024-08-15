Valley Blast | Horrible video reveals – There was a dangerous situation at the same construction site before

Valley explosion|In the accident that happened in May 2023, stones flew due to insufficient excavation mats.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The video obtained by HS shows a dangerous situation at the Laakso hospital site. On August 9, a serious accident occurred at the same construction site SRV banned Destia from procurement due to frequent dangerous situations.

HS got hold of it a video that shows that there have been dangerous explosion accidents at the Laakso hospital site in Helsinki before. The video is from May 2023.

In the video, there is a sound warning about the explosion. Then a cloud of dust rises over the construction site and the excavation mats used to protect the excavation work jump into the air from the force of the explosion.

Stones fly over the fence from the left side of the construction site. Some of them hit the car in the parking lot. The construction site is located near Mannerheimintie and Nordenskiöldinkatu.

And it is not the only dangerous situation. CEO of Destia Tero Kiviniemen according to the cases happened in May and August of 2023.

Laakso Hospital the construction site made headlines on August 9, when the construction site happened serious explosion accident. The August explosion was caused when an excavator hit an unexploded construction site explosive.

In the explosion, stone boulders flew hundreds of meters away from the construction site. Two cars were completely destroyed. The driver of the excavator and another person belonging to the site staff were injured in the accident. We were lucky to avoid any deaths.

At the time of the accident, Destia was the site’s excavation contractor.

An explosion accident on August 9 wrecked a car on a nearby street.

Regional Administration Office (avi) from the inspection report, it is clear that Destia was also the mining contractor for the incident in May 2023 shown in the video.

According to Avi, the explosion was planned. In the explosion, rocks flew into an area that was defined as a dangerous area in the plan. The area had been emptied of people.

The area defined as dangerous served as a parking lot. The stones caused minor sheet metal damage to the cars.

Avi’s report states that the Government’s decree on the safety of blasting and excavation work does not prevent the use of a safe area emptied of people as a parking lot.

However, the report also states that the damage could probably have been prevented if more mining mats had been placed in the area.

of the valley the general contractor of the hospital site, SRV gave last year Destia received two warnings for a total of three dangerous situations.

Previous dangerous situations have also occurred in connection with excavation work. In some situations, stones have flown out from under the excavation mats, such as in the accident shown in the video.

After the explosion accident that happened in August, SRV banned Destia from purchasing due to repeated dangerous situations. The ban applies to excavation work carried out in population centers.

Destian managing director Tero Kiviniemi confirms to HS that there have been incidents on the site in both May and August 2023 where stones have been able to fly outside the site from under the excavation mats.

However, Kiviniemi emphasizes that although the stones have flown outside the construction site, they have fallen inside the safety area. People had been removed from the area, but no cars.

“Of course, such stones have been thrown from there, which should not come out of there. Unfortunately, this has happened.”

Kiviniemi justifies the repetition of the cases by the fact that the circumstances are variable.

“They are case-specific matters. The bedrock can be very different.”

Kiviniemi can’t comment in more detail why the stones have gotten thrown out from under the shelters.

According to Kiviniemi, the cases have been reviewed by the authorities and further measures have been developed based on the reviews. For example, the size of the safe area and mined fields has been changed.