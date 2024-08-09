Valley Blast | Expert: Seems like a multi-stake explosion

Valley explosion|Based on media reports, it seems that more than one charge exploded in Laakso on Friday, estimates a retired researcher.

Technology research center VTT’s retired researcher Törnqvist’s team according to it, it would seem that several previously unexploded charges had exploded at the Laakso hospital site. Törnqvist specializes in infrastructure construction and geotechnics.

He bases his assessment on the estimates in the news media about the destruction caused by the explosion.

Project manager of construction company SRV’s hospital site Ossi Inkilä previously told HS that according to his information, the charge, which had not exploded in previous excavations, exploded unexpectedly on Friday when an excavator removed rocks next to it.

Firefighter on duty at the rescue service Ville Estlander in turn said To Ylethat the area where the explosion took place had started to be cleared with a spike machine attached to the excavator, the tip of which had apparently hit a pre-charged dynamite stick.

Törnqvist according to the spiking is a normal operation, where after blasting, the stones are separated from each other with a hydraulic hammer spike attached to the end of the excavator, so that they can be unloaded by, for example, trucks.

In connection with blasting, the area is protected with blasting mats, which prevent stones from being thrown, when the energy caused by blasting also lifts the stone upwards.

In the case of Laakso, there was apparently no cover, because there should not have been any unexploded charges at the site.

According to Törnqvist, blasting mats are typically thick covers made of rubber car tires, which are tied together with steel ropes.

Törnqvist reminds that in connection with blasting, the intention is not to fly stones around, but to break the rock into boulders for removal from the site.

Törnqvist says that it is difficult to assess the type of explosive material based on the publicly available information. In general, there are many different types of explosives used on construction sites.

According to him, dynamite is used on smaller construction sites, but other things are often used on large ones.

Regarding the explosion in the valley, he estimates that the substance was dynamite or anite.

However, the substances are basically very similar. They are solid, malleable, powdery and even liquid. The choice of explosive depends on the size of the target. The valley is located in a population center.

Törnqvist says that on construction sites, the priority is to strive for economical and environmentally undisturbed rock breaking.

“Both the drilling and the explosives cost enough that they don’t needlessly be injected there.”

If blasting work is carried out in a very sensitive environment, the aim is always to do it with as little energy as possible, so that the main part of the work goes to breaking the rock.

“The more sensitive the environment you are in, the more careful mining usually is and should be.”

of HS the fire marshal interviewed on Friday Janne Taskinen stones flew up to 400–500 meters away from the explosion site.

According to Taskinen, one stone measured a good half a meter in its direction. Smaller stones had spread over a wide area.

“ “It’s like shooting a rocket into the sky.”

According to Törnqvist, it would seem that the stones have been able to move very freely in the explosion. Apparently, there was no longer a pile of quarry stone to support the explosive, when stones were removed from the place before the explosion.

However, Törnqvist considers a flight distance of even 500 meters to be surprisingly long.

“Under no circumstances should this type of thing happen.”

Törnqvist guesses that there could be dozens of flying stones every year in connection with blasting. Stones can come loose from the edges of even protected blasting sites as a result of misjudgments. In this case, however, it is usually only a flight distance of about 50–100 meters.

He remembers a few cases where stones have flown hundreds of meters away from the detonation site. Windows also break from time to time.

Rock flying is most likely in open pits where large amounts of explosives are used.