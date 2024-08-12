Monday, August 12, 2024
Valley Blast | Destia, which was responsible for the excavation work, was banned from purchasing – warnings and dangerous situations in the background

August 12, 2024
Valley Blast | Destia, which was responsible for the excavation work, was banned from purchasing – warnings and dangerous situations in the background
The construction company SRV placed a procurement ban on the service company Destia after Friday’s Laakso explosion accident.

Construction company SRV has banned Destia, the service company responsible for surface mining, from purchasing after Friday's Laakso explosion accident.

The procurement ban applies to excavation work performed in population centers.

CEO of SRV Saku Sipolan according to the decision is based on repeated dangerous situations.

“Unlike Friday, the previous ones have been dangerous situations in connection with the blasting of excavation works, in which stones have flown out from under the excavation mats used to protect the excavation works.”

The dangerous situations take place last year, when SRV has given Destia two warnings, in May and October. Last December, Sipola also proposed changing the operator.

