Valleverde, the owner of the Armando Arcangeli shoe factory sentenced to 4 and a half years for bankruptcy and tax crimes

Woe to the patron of Valleverde. The owner of the shoe brand Armando Archangels was sentenced to 4 1/2 years for bankruptcy fraudulent, distractive and preferential as well as some tax crimes.

The sentence was pronounced by the court of Rimini which thus closed the first instance trial on the company’s bankruptcy in 2013 Spentformerly called “Valleverde Footwear”. But not only Archangels. The then general manager and then liquidator of the company was also sentenced to 3 years and 10 months, but only for one of the two alleged offenses and still inherent in the bankruptcy of Spes.

For Archangelsdefended by lawyers Alexander Petrillo And Monica Rossithe prosecutor Luke Bartuzzi he had asked for a 6-year sentence, while for the manager, defended by lawyers Massimo Cerbari And Gabriele Bordoni, 4 years. The entrepreneurs of the Brescia consortium left the scene without penalty a year ago, on trial for having “stripped” the Spent while attempting admission to the composition with creditors.

In 2015, the whole story of the shoe factory emerged in the news with the arrest by the provincial command of the Gdf of Archangelspatron of the famous company founded in Coriano in the 1980s and imprinted in the collective imagination of Italians thanks to the commercials with the American star Kevin Costner.

Subscribe to the newsletter

