Two E-Prix in Italy without a circuit

The official Formula E calendar 2024 predicts two consecutive appointments valid for E-Prix in Italyscheduled for April 13th and 14th. It should be noted that these events, unlike those held in previous years, do not have the official name of Rome E-Prixand this is due to the fact that the weekend it will not be held on the EUR street circuit. For safety reasons linked to the characteristics of the Gen3 single-seaters, the series has in fact decided to abandon the track that has hosted Formula E since 2018, despite the contrary opinion of the drivers.

The Vallelunga hypothesis

In any case, the calendar includes a double round in Italy, and for this reason Formula E “is evaluating alternative locations, including permanent circuits, to maintain an event in the key Italian market. An update on the Italian headquarters is expected by the end of the year”. Consequently, the top 100% electric open-wheel series has also opened the doors to permanent tracks, and in this regard the circuit has emerged as the number 1 candidate. ‘Piero Taruffi’ Of Vallelunga.

The interest of the Lazio Region

Should Vallelunga actually become the new home for Formula E in Italy, the event would also retain the name of Rome E-Prix, due to the fact that the circuit is located approximately 30 km away from the capital. More than a simple rumor, it was she who expressed a certain interest in the organization of this competition Elena PalazzoCouncilor for the Environment, Sport, Climate Change, Energy Transition and Sustainability of Lazio regionsignatory of the following letter: “The Lazio Region – it is read – given the institutional and social relevance of the initiative, is in favor of the granting, in the event of the awarding of the sporting event, of a contribution equal to 500 thousand euros for the year 2024. We are working with president Francesco Rocca to keep Formula E in Lazio. In recent days we have signed a letter of intent in which we undertake to guarantee organizational support to Aci Vallelunga for the realization of the electric car Grand Prix, after the announcement of the farewell to the Rome circuit”.

The other tracks

The fact remains that Vallelunga is not the only permanent track that is being evaluated for the next E-Prix on Italian soil. In fact, beyond the Roman track, there are other candidates such as Misano Adriaticoalready home to the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP in MotoGP, as well as that of Imola, returned to Formula 1 in 2022 and also included in this year’s calendar (with the test however canceled due to the floods that hit the region this spring). The ‘Enzo e Dino Ferrari’ racetrack is also included in the next championship for the Circus.