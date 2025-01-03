One more year, the Three Wise Men will visit the city of Madrid on Sunday, January 5, in a parade that will travel through the main artery of the capital from north to south: from Nuevos Ministerios to Plaza de Cibelescrossing part of the districts of Chamartín, Chamberí, Salamanca, Centro, Retiro and to a lesser extent through Tetuán.

However, this Christmas their majesties have decided to make an effort and reach practically all the districts of the city. Thus, the Three Wise Men will visit until 16 districts of the capital in their respective parade.

between the days January 3, 4 and 5the Kings will parade in the districts of Barajas, Carabanchel, Chamartín, Ciudad Lineal, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Hortaleza, Latina, Moncloa-Aravaca, Moratalaz, Puente de Vallecas, San Blas-Canillejas, Tetuán, Usera, Vicálvaro, Villa de Vallecas and Villaverde.

Here you have a list, ordered alphabetically, in which we tell you when and where the Three Wise Men will pass in each district.

Decks

January 4 : Parade with brass bands in the Airport neighborhood, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

: Parade with brass bands in the Airport neighborhood, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. January 5: Main parade from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Itinerary: Juan Carlos I Park Parking (Logroño Avenue, 177); Glorieta Ermita de la Virgen de la Soledad; Logroño Avenue; General Avenue; Plaza Mayor of Barajas.

Carabanchel

January 4: Parade at 5:30 p.m. Itinerary: Calle Los Morales (PAU de Carabanchel); Marqués de Vadillo roundabout. Details: Convoy with 5 municipal floats, 16 trucks, a little train, parades and royal floats.

Chamartin

January 3: Parade at 5:00 p.m. Itinerary: Príncipe de Vergara; López de Hoyos; Nuremberg; Marcenado; Berlin Park.

Linear City

January 4: Parade at 5:30 p.m. Itinerary: Avenida del Marqués de Corbera; Francisco Villaespesa; Ascao; Emilio Ferrari; Alcala; Hermanos García Noblejas, 16 (in front of the Municipal Board).

Fuencarral-El Pardo

January 3 : Montecarmelo Parade, 5:30 p.m. Itinerary: Avenida del Monasterio de Silos, 24; Several streets; Municipal Board, Monforte de Lemos Street, 40.

: Montecarmelo Parade, 5:30 p.m. Itinerary: Avenida del Monasterio de Silos, 24; Several streets; Municipal Board, Monforte de Lemos Street, 40. January 4 : Las Tablas Parade, 5:30 p.m. Itinerary: Las Tablas Sociocultural Center; Several streets; Christmas Fair (Santo Domingo de la Calzada Avenue).

: Las Tablas Parade, 5:30 p.m. Itinerary: Las Tablas Sociocultural Center; Several streets; Christmas Fair (Santo Domingo de la Calzada Avenue). January 5: El Pardo Parade, 5:30 p.m. Itinerary: New Street; El Pardo Square.

Vegetable

January 3 : Sanchinarro Parade, 6:30 p.m. Itinerary: Sanchinarro-Hispanidad Cultural Center; Several streets; Sanchinarro-Hispanidad Cultural Center.

: Sanchinarro Parade, 6:30 p.m. Itinerary: Sanchinarro-Hispanidad Cultural Center; Several streets; Sanchinarro-Hispanidad Cultural Center. January 5: Procession at the Los Santos de la Humosa roundabout.

Latin

January 5: Horseback riding, 5:00 p.m. Itinerary: Paseo de Extremadura; Several streets; Latina District Plaza (next to the Municipal Board). Details: Family show “The zumikids at Christmas”.

Moncloa-Aravaca

January 4: Horseback riding in Aravaca, 6:30 p.m. Itinerary: Alfredo Goyeneche Sports Center; Several streets; Corona Boreal Square. Details: Reception for the Three Wise Men with fireworks.

Moratalaz

January 4: Horseback riding, 5:30 p.m. Itinerary: Several streets in the district, ending at the intersection of Fuente Carrantona and Encomienda de Palacios.

Vallecas Bridge

January 5: Horseback riding, 6:00 p.m. Itinerary: Extremeños Street; Several avenues; Avenida de la Albufera, 42 (former headquarters of the Municipal Board). Details: Distribution of gifts and Three Kings Dance at the El Pozo Cultural Center at 9:00 p.m.

San Blas-Canillejas

January 4: Horseback riding, 5:30 p.m. Itinerary: Several streets from San Román del Valle to Torre Arias. Details: The Three Wise Men will receive the keys to the district.

Tetouan

January 4: Horseback riding, 6:00 p.m. Itinerary: Bravo Murillo Street (from the Cuatro Caminos roundabout to the Municipal Board).

User

January 4: Horseback riding, 5:00 p.m. Itinerary: San Fermín Cultural Center; Several streets; Esplanade of the Usera Municipal Board.

Vicalvaro

January 4 – El Cañaveral: Departure at 4:00 p.m. from Victoria Kent, 30; Several streets; Miguel Delibes Avenue and La Cañada.

– El Cañaveral: Departure at 4:00 p.m. from Victoria Kent, 30; Several streets; Miguel Delibes Avenue and La Cañada. January 4 – Valdebernardo, Historic Center and Valderribas: Departure at 6:00 p.m. from the Valdebernardo Cultural Center; Several streets; 4th of January Street Fairgrounds – Villablanca

Villa de Vallecas

January 4: Horseback riding, 5:30 p.m. Itinerary: Calle del Rayo Vallecano; Several streets; Paseo de Federico García Lorca and Puerto de Porzuna.

Villaverde

January 5 : District parade: 5:30 p.m., from Paseo de los Ferroviarios; Several streets; Plaza de los Metales.

: District parade: 5:30 p.m., from Paseo de los Ferroviarios; Several streets; Plaza de los Metales. January 5: City of Angels: 6:00 p.m., from Rocafort Street; Several streets; Rocafort Street.