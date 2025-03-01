



He Seville February closes with the bittersweet flavor of not having been able to really get into the European fight, although on the first day of March it has the opportunity to re -teach if it is able to overcome the Ray in Vallecassixth classified and with which only three points separate. Do not go back too far, only one year ago, to remember the last Sevillista victory in Vallecano territory. It was at the beginning of last February, on Monday, and with the team trained by Quique Sánchez Flores tied with the descent positions after a catastrophic January, with a league victory in the credit of the Madrid coach in its premiere in Granada. An entire final. And there that appeared Youssef En-Nesyri After your participation in the Africa Cup. There would begin his last idyll with the goal in the Nervionense team with a double.

“There are two strikers, two types that look forward, run to the spaces, and that feeling that we were going faster than they in the final stretch had it, which had to put them in speed,” he explained at the time Quiquewho first lined up the feeling of that moment in Sevilla as Isaac Romerowho strengthened in the eleven next to the last great scorer who has gone through the Sánchez-Pizjuán. The Moroccan striker returned to rescue Sevilla from the claws of the descent. Another season where the scoring flag was, as in the previous one with its goals in the achievement of the Seventh Europa League.

En-Lanesyri It is already Sevillista history. He had to be sold in summer to relieve a gigantic economic hole and in the Fernerbahçeafter a somewhat complex start, already flies alone. With the last goal scored this last Thursday, the African has improved his best season with Sevilla and already Add 25 goals. It is not the same to play in Türkiye than in Nervión, but its glue is unquestionable, also standing out in a European competition where it is at home. That last service of En-Lanesyri It is still remembered by Sevillismo when he looks towards Vallecas. A field where the remembered number 15 rescued the Team of the Grillas of the Abyss. A double as the last great service to Seville.