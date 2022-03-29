The Vallecas stadium once again has a leading role in the Assembly of the Community of Madrid. The parliamentary group of Más Madrid will take a proposal to the regional plenary session in which it will urge the Regional Government to “promote the necessary actions before the Government of the Community of Madrid for the ascription of the Vallecas stadium to the Madrid City Councilestablishing the most appropriate agreements and subrogating the Municipal Corporation in the agreement currently in force between the regional Administration and the SAD Rayo Vallecano of Madrid”.

Thus, If the initiative were successful, the Rayista field, which is currently owned by the Community, would pass into the hands of the City Council. In the explanation for the presentation of this initiative, Más Madrid argues that most of the Spanish football fields belong to the City Councils: “Public ownership of football stadiums is very common: of the 42 teams that make up the First and Second Division, 29 stadiums are publicly owned (27 municipally owned).In this sense, the case of the Vallecano stadium is an anomaly, since seven Madrid teams are part of the highest categories, distributed in five cities.Except Vallecas , the other four Madrid public stadiums -Leganés, Getafe, Alcorcón and Fuenlabrada- are municipally owned”.