There are fleeting loves and other eternal ones. The one from Vallecas with his Ray is one of those for life. Together they enjoy like never before, like always. Hence, there is no better venue in the five major leagues. Only PSG and City have added the same points (25), but the goal difference is worse for the French and the English, who have one more game, have lost at home. The franjirrojos remain undefeated and seventh, so this duel against Betis will be fought with the European dream as a backdrop. Something that was already glimpsed when they saw the faces in Villamarín. The Andalusians finished the tenth day in fourth position – one more than now, which are third – and the Madrid, in the same seventh. This first round has only confirmed that the European aspirations of both are very serious …

Vallecas is, al alimón, fort and watchtower to see the permanence. Its importance is capital and will be the scene of the next two league matches (Betis and Athletic), a plus for the third worst visitor in the category, with five points out, a record that Levante (two) and Getafe (four) deteriorate. In between, those of Iraola will only leave their temple to travel to Montilivi in ​​Copa, a field loaded with symbolism by the last ascent and a rival led by a symbol of Rayismo, Míchel. But that will be next week …

For this Sunday the Basque coach recovers troops, after the COVID shock, and will bet on his gala eleven, with Catena and Álvaro. The unknown is to know if Falcao will start to the detriment of Guardiola. The Tiger feels so comfortable wearing the Strip, that only a few fringes separate it from making its continuity official until 2023.

For its part, Betis arrives renewed. After two league defeats (Athletic and Celta), the cup victory against Valladolid served as a spur. Pellegrini, who avoids talking and thinking about Sevilla and the KO tournament, will have to deal with casualties and with Vallecas. Another beast difficult to tame …

Keys to the match

Penalty alert

Rayo is the team that has received the most maximum penalties against (eight). It is also the most affected by the VAR interventions: five against and only one in favor.

Safety behind

Betis lacks more firmness in defense and that is key to assaulting a place like Vallecas, from so much back and forth. With the casualties, Pellegrini will barely be able to rotate the rear that he lined up in Zorrilla.

Headlong

It is one of the strengths of the Ray. Six of his 26 goals were with the head. Only Barça surpasses him (7). But the player who scores the most like this is Betic, Juanmi (3).

‘Cupbearer’ effect

The Andalusians focus on Rayo and do not want to think about the Cup derby, although their defeat of Valladolid was healing after their last league setbacks.

Regular hours

Vallecas will host its third consecutive game at 2:00 p.m. Four of Rayo’s last five duels (Espanyol, Villarreal, Alavés and Betis) were set at that time.

Aces to follow

Trejo

It is the rudder of the Rayo and the team accuses its absence, as it could be seen in the Wanda. He is the maximum assistant (8) of First.

Juanmi

The forward is in fashion and immersed in the fight for the top scorer. Betis missed his goals against Celta. He’s already been eleven.

Ups and downs

-> Once again, Iraola will not offer a list. Merquelanz is out due to injury and Mario Hernández is doubtful due to some discomfort in the shoulder of the Cup match.

-> Bravo, Montoya, Sabaly, Pezzella, Miranda, Joaquín and Willian José did not enter the Betic call.

Statistical corner

-> Rayo has been good at Betis at home this last century. They have beaten them four times, they have drawn four more and they have only lost once in the league.

-> His last duel in Vallecas was in the 19-20 Cup. El Rayo sealed their pass to the round of 16 on penalties.

