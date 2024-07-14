Much water has flowed under the bridge since that day in July 1981 when several young people, unwittingly, began a tradition that has lasted almost half a century. Motivated by the desire to cool off during the celebrations of the Fiestas del Carmen, in Vallekas ‘La Karmela’, these neighbours turned the hydrants on the Bulevar into their best ally, and later, in 1982, the “¡Vallekas, puerto de mar!” became their battle cry. Forty-two years later, the neighbourhood has a seafront promenade on Calle de Payaso Fofó, a health centre opened under the name of “Hospital del Mar”, a parish, that of San Carlos Borromeo, baptised as “Katedral del Mar” and even a Mariner’s Brotherhood, established in 2000 and charged with organising this “playful, vindictive and utopian” skirmish between “dry land sailors”.

The concept of utopia is closely linked to the history of Vallecas. This is what Pedro Martínez, a lifelong Vallecano and member of the Cofradía Marinera since a year after its foundation, says emphatically. Martínez, middle-aged and with a friendly expression, is already preparing to walk through the narrow streets of the neighbourhood decorating facades and adorning cornices with nautical motifs. He collaborates in the task with his fellow members, also residents of this neighbourhood “built by people who came to seek a living, and who settled in the so-called low houses.” It is the euphemism, he tells us, that the residents themselves coined to dignify the shacks. He explains that they were intended to be expelled from these shacks by the urban planning of the seventies. And with a certain taste of victory he remembers that “through struggle, they achieved what seemed impossible: to be relocated in the same neighbourhood.” The utopia that they carry as a flag here, he says, evokes that “in Vallecas, everything is possible.”

DVD1221 (07/14/24) Naval Battle: The residents of the Vallecas neighborhood get wet for Palestine at the Naval Battle festival. Cesar Vallejo

In this edition of such a “multitudinous, intergenerational and multicultural” celebration, as they did in 2002, the residents of the combative Vallecas neighbourhood “get involved for Palestine”. A demand that “was non-negotiable, there was no other”. Martínez states that having raised their voices for any other cause would have meant “looking the other way and normalising a genocide”. In his words, the events that have been taking place in Palestine for years are “an atrocity to which no solution has been found”.

Hours before the start of the Naval Battle, the atmosphere of celebration and protest can already be felt around the fairgrounds. Numerous Palestinian flags on the balconies and a multitude of water pistols held by both adults and children, testify that a great day is about to begin. Walking through the Old Square, we meet Mai Al Bayoumi, a Palestinian refugee in charge of writing the proclamation for this edition of the battle. She is no stranger to the situation in the Gaza Strip. “I met my family through a wall,” she says excitedly, explaining that she was born forced into exile in a refugee camp in the Sinai (Egypt). For Al Bayoumi, being able to take part in a festive, popular and protest event such as the Naval Battle is a perfect opportunity to allude to the seriousness of the situation in Palestine. An occasion to remember that “we cannot sit back and do nothing.”

The heat is pressing and the neighbours are expectant. Perched on the pirate ship that adorns the Boulevard, the companions of Al Bayoumi sing an exciting proclamation. They close with a unanimous and thunderous: “Long live free Palestine! and let the Naval Battle begin!” The throats of all Vallecas echo the sentence. The roar resounds throughout the neighbourhood. After this clamorous shout in unison, the starting gun goes off for the party, buckets and buckets of water are thrown into the air and Vallecas becomes, once again, a sea port more than 300 kilometres from the coast.

