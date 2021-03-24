FREMM Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 08:36



The Minister of Business, Industry and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, visited the facilities of the Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs of Murcia (Fremm) together with its president, Alfonso Hernández, and the head of the Business Association of Renewable Energies and Energy Savings of Murcia (Aremur), José Marín. Miguélez got to know the Fremm Arsenio Sánchez Navarro Integrated Vocational Training Center, and, specifically, the Festo robotics workshop, equipped with state-of-the-art technology provided by the German company; and the renewable energy practice workshop, equipped with solar panels and wind turbines, as well as a meteorology center.