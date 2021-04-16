The regional government spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, showed her tranquility before the complaint for alleged bribery presented by the PSOE against her, Fernando López Miras, Isabel Franco, Francisco Álvarez and Antonio Sánchez Lorente, for the pact that frustrated Ana’s motion of censure Martínez Vidal and Diego Conesa. Miguélez insisted that she and her colleagues acted “in conscience” and, although she showed her respect for the strategies that each party decides to follow, she regretted that PSOE and Podemos try to “judicialize” political life with their complaints.

According to Miguélez, the Government of the Region of Murcia “is strong and stable”, and is fully focused on “saving lives” and overcoming the economic crisis derived from the pandemic. In that sense, he considers that the Community Budgets for 2021 are key. These are pending a few small bureaucratic procedures and “shortly” will be approved by the Governing Council to start the legislative process. The counselor hinted that the Executive is very close to gathering the 23 votes it needs in the Assembly to carry out the accounts. Yesterday there was a meeting with the group of Juan José Liarte, the ex-Vox.

For his part, the socialist Diego Conesa referred for the first time to the complaint presented by his party, which has been drawn up by Ferraz’s lawyers, and considers that “it is very clear” that Miras “bought wills” to remain in power .

Mediterranean corridor



On the other hand, the Governing Council decided in its ordinary meeting yesterday, the first with the current composition, its adherence to the impulse of the Mediterranean Corridor manifested by the Croem employers, the UGT and CC OO unions and the Ferrmed ​​business association, «for the excellent opportunity it represents to value infrastructures in the process of economic recovery in which the aforementioned institutions, together with the public administrations, must focus all their efforts ”.

The Executive not only sees the development of the Mediterranean Corridor as essential in the terms agreed by the European Union, but also gives priority status to other infrastructures such as the North Arc, the Northwest Arc, the extension of the third lane of the A-7 to Puerto Lumbreras and the construction of a high-capacity road that improves communications in the interior of the Region with the communities of Andalusia and the Valencian Community, as well as the future El Gorguel container terminal.