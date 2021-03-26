She is cordial and affable, but Valle Miguélez does not consider herself a turncoat (Palencia, 1980), nor did she think a few weeks ago that she would become a Minister of Business, Industry and Spokesperson. It is the same position, the same office, held in the regional government by the regional coordinator of Citizens, Ana Martínez Vidal. The same party to which Miguélez continues to belong to this day, despite the file opened by the national leadership of the orange formation for having frustrated Miguélez, together with Isabel Franco and Francisco Álvarez, the motion of censure presented by Ciudadanos and PSOE to the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras.

–He has received harsh accusations in recent weeks, following the motion of censure. Do you consider yourself a turncoat?

– If the concept of defector refers to the fact of changing an established trajectory, I already say no. Since I made the decision to enter politics, from 2015 to today, with different responsibilities, my career, my ideals and my way of working has always been the same. If we want to see the concept of turncoat as the movement from one trajectory to another, I already say: no.

–The RAE defines ‘transfuguismo’ as a “tendency to pass from one political party or one parliamentary group to another”.

– I have not moved from any political party.

– But Ciudadanos has opened a file that will probably end in expulsion. Do you hope to continue being part of this party?

–I continue with the same ideals with which I identified with Ciudadanos in 2015. I understand that, according to the regulations (because I have always complied with the regulations), they can open a file and obtain a resolution under certain criteria. But it must also be borne in mind that, out of a parliamentary group of six, four have made a similar decision. You will also have to do self-criticism. I still think the same as in 2015. If that identifies with Citizens, I will be identified with Citizens. If Ciudadanos changes its ideology, it will be the party that changes its ideology, not me. I have not deviated.

–What has Ciudadanos done wrong to cause a schism of this category in the Region and in other areas of the country?

– I believe that it has been a decision-making that is not consensual with party organs. For example, this strategy was intended to use the Region of Murcia as an experiment. This was not endorsed by any national governing body. And not regional. Neither the regional nor the national executive of the party met to make this decision. We are talking about changing the government of a region of one and a half million inhabitants. I think that decision should have been endorsed by some internal organ of the party, at least.

–The deputies of Ciudadanos considered turnouts have denounced coercion by senior party officials when signing the motion of censure, which they later rejected. Why did they not denounce this issue just after that meeting at headquarters and wait so many hours for the announcement of the change of government in which they were already listed as councilors?

-On Tuesday [9 de marzo] I received a call, shortly before lunch, from a regional party official. He told me to go in the afternoon, at 7:30 p.m., to the headquarters of the party in the Region, that there was a meeting of the Executive. I went to that meeting without knowing the reason, without knowing who was going to be present. I thought I was going alone to talk about all the circumstances surrounding the pact at the Murcia City Council. What I found was something totally different, with people from the party’s national leadership.

“Tense and edgy atmosphere”



–But, if they suffered coercion when signing the motion, as they have alleged before their own party, why did they not denounce it at that very moment?

– All this must be interpreted at the time of the events. We are talking about a Tuesday night, in a venue where the atmosphere was very tense. I can assure you. We were talking about serious things. We were not talking about any motion or initiative. We were talking about government. The atmosphere was very tense and very tense, and the attitudes of some people were very nervous. With phrases and words that are too direct. They told us that, in 48 hours, the president of this region would call elections and we would all go home. It was said that if our colleagues were having a bad time at the City Hall, we all had to sacrifice ourselves. They are continuous pressures in a very tense environment. Anyone who has been to that meeting will tell you the same, because we were not talking about some trivial question. They were very serious questions. I understand that decisions had to be made at that time. It is the next day when I make the decision, when I see that all the information that came to me had nothing to do with what they had transferred to me the night before.

–In what sense?

–All the necessary information is always needed to make the best decisions. First, the motion was not endorsed by regional or national bodies. In addition, six councils were granted to the PSOE, for three for Citizens. Who ruled the Region of Murcia? The PSOE. This was the reality. As if that were not enough, the Vice-Presidency of the Community was reserved to an accused person [Diego Conesa] by the mere fact of waiting for their judicial matters to be resolved. This was not in the agreement on Tuesday night. There are things that Ciudadanos would never do. And later I found out that this was being negotiated for months in La Moncloa. We were told that we had to “sacrifice all of us.” At that meeting I made it very clear that I was not going to support a motion delivered by the PSOE government. I also made it very clear that I was not going to sign until Mario Gómez signed, because it is he who is creating or has the problems, not the regional government. These are things that were discussed in very difficult circumstances. He did not understand that, if there were problems in the City Council, the regional government would have to pay for them. We have not deviated from the agreement signed in 2019 at any time. I have not had any problems, nor the parliamentary group.

–Inés Arrimadas did not give the go-ahead to the operation?

– It is assumed that PSOE and Ciudadanos have been speaking for many months. And that senior officials of Citizens and the PSOE have been speaking in La Moncloa about this experiment of the motion of censure in the Region of Murcia. And time is proving us right.

–Didn’t you think about leaving the deputy certificate when you realized that the motion did not match what they had been sold? Why did they remain silent until their inclusion in the new López Miras government?

– That Tuesday night was very difficult. I came home in a state of anxiety about everything that was happening. I repeat that we are talking about the government of the Region of Murcia and the seventh city of Spain. The next day, when I have all the information, I need to assume and assimilate everything to make decisions. We are in a circle in which you have to analyze your beliefs and your values ​​well. On Thursday I made the decision, under my convictions and my trajectory, and on Friday what happened happened.

“It shouldn’t be very relevant”



–That Friday of which you speak, Ana Martínez Vidal announced her name in public, in an act with institutional overtones, as part of the Citizens’ team for the negotiation of the future government program with the PSOE. You were part of that team. And two hours later, she was presented as the new regional government adviser. Didn’t you speak to Martínez Vidal?

– Yes, they told me the possibility of belonging to the negotiation team in the field of Infrastructures, but I have not had any meeting with the PSOE. And I don’t think that [el anuncio de Ana Martínez Vidal] was very relevant when they made a call in Lorca to announce this pact and I was not even invited. Very relevant, it shouldn’t have been to them.

–Allow me the adjective but, isn’t it a bit ridiculous, or at least strange, that Ana Martínez Vidal names her as one of the negotiators of the government program with the PSOE, and two hours later it is López Miras who introduces her to you as new counselor, precisely replacing Martínez Vidal? Was there no communication in that time interval with your party partner?

– No, there was no communication. It is true that the last weeks that we have lived in the Region of Murcia can be described as strange. And difficult.

–Didn’t it occur to you to call Ana Martínez Vidal either?

-No.

–Why?

– We were seeing that everything was unilateral decisions. They were very clear about what they wanted to do. The Government of the Region had no problems. The parliamentary group had no problems. Apparently there was only one person who had problems. The others do not.

–Her appointment as director of Company, Industry and Spokesperson, precisely, is it a revenge against Martínez Vidal?

–In my daily way of acting, with my friends, with my family and in my work, revenge is not something that goes with me. I act responsibly, and thinking that I have worked 15 years in companies, and it is a function in which I can develop positive things for the Region of Murcia.

Javier Carrión / AGM

–What is your assessment of the motion of censure that has succeeded this week in the Murcia City Council?

– The Murcia City Council now governs the PSOE, Ciudadanos and Podemos. I wonder if the economic policies that are going to be addressed, for example, will influence Citizens. That is why I want to reiterate that I have not moved from my career since I joined, and not when I have been a deputy. I still think the same. I believe in the same policies. It would be very difficult for me to work with people who want to raise taxes, who want to nationalize electricity. I am liberal and I defend other ideals. I couldn’t work with other people who have an ideology totally antagonistic to mine.

–Do you think that Ciudadanos will end up disappearing, as many predict?

– I have faith that they reconsider when making decisions and setting strategies, because not everything goes. We are in a pandemic, with a considerable economic crisis, with many people who are having a hard time and many jobs to save. What will happen to Ciudadanos in the future is not something I have in mind. The important thing right now is to find financial resources, try to get people to keep their jobs and create new jobs. What matters to me are the citizens.

–Do you see the future in the PP?

–I see myself scheduling next week. I am also thinking about the team that I am going to assemble in the Ministry, and whose priority will be the Region. Support businessmen and the self-employed, so that the Government of the nation stops making deals that always harm the Region. I am focused on that. The political affairs of parties and ideologies are in a fourth plane.

–He doesn’t say a resounding ‘no’ …

–I don’t like saying ‘no’ like that. I wasn’t going to be a counselor either, if you’d asked me a few months ago. It was not in my plans. But life changes and you have to adapt to those changes. I have done it out of responsibility and for the stability of the Region of Murcia.