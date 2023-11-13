The department of Valley leads the National Games of the Coffee Region with 18

gold medals, one silver and seven bronze, at the close of the second day of the jousts.

The delegation of Antioch It occupies second place in the classification with five gold medals, 11 silver and six bronze, while the department of Quindío, headquarters of the competitions, is third with one gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

good results

On Sunday, they stood out Karen Daniela Parrado, in hapkido, winning the gold medal for Quindío. Juan Camilo Vargas and Edgar Ramirez They also gave the delegation a gold medal in squash.

For Bogotá, which is fourth with one gold medal, three silver and four bronze; Alejandro Gaviria He gave the delegation the first gold in sports shooting with 76 targets. The money went to Alejandro Bravo, with 75, and bronze for Juan Carlos Montesdeoca, with 63, both from Risaralda.

For her part, Lina Hernández, from Antioquia, took gold in women’s road cycling with a stellar time of 27:42-17. Ana Sanabria, from Santander, was second and Diana Peñuela from Caldas finished third. (‘Perreo intense’: van Aert, captured at a tremendous party before the Giro de Rigo; video)