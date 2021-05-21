The candidate Zudikey Rodríguez, in a campaign event in Valle de Bravo. Zudikey Rodriguez

Nobody wanted a scandal. The riskiest thing when the narco threatens death is indiscretion. On Monday, after a campaign event in Valle de Bravo, the candidate for municipal president of the Going for Mexico coalition, Zudikey Rodríguez, received a lethal warning: stand aside or we will separate you. The literality of the message is not clear, there are different versions of what took place that afternoon, but the objective is: Zudikey, former Olympic sprinter and known for appearing in a reality show sports, has not offered a single public act since that day, its electoral activity in the middle of the final stretch of the campaign has disappeared. Rodríguez’s case, like the one suffered by many other local candidates, could have remained in the shadows, but it has escalated to the national debate and many of his colleagues fear for his life these days. When the threat becomes news, the hand that pulls the trigger tightens and can shoot anyone.

Neither Rodríguez nor anyone from his party, the PRI, nor from the coalition he represents (PRI, PAN, PRD), has made an official statement or a complaint to the authorities about what happened. The Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Mexico has confirmed to this newspaper that until this Friday they have not registered a single demand or an alert that in Valle de Bravo they are threatening a candidate with death and deciding the electoral result at the point of bullets. Rodríguez sent a video message on Thursday night to the wave of news related to his safety in which he also does not mention it, but between the lines he confirms it: “I want to tell you that I am fine, that I love you very much, team, and that I thank you your unconditional support ”. This was the only public appearance in four days.

Political sources close to the Valle de Bravo electoral contest have confirmed to this newspaper that Rodríguez’s campaign has withdrawn. The campaign house is closed, the events scheduled for this week have been canceled, and they simply seek to wait for the hard voters of the PRI and those convinced with the coalition to go out to vote on June 6. Quietly, just with your name on the ballot. “They are doing a fucking national campaign with this news. Here is going to be more fucking riot, I just hope the square does not heat up and that things are between them [los criminales y funcionarios corruptos]. Leave us alone ”, says a political agent involved in the campaign, who prefers not to reveal his name for security reasons.

The case of Valle de Bravo (a two-hour drive from Mexico City) reflects what often happens in the darkness of local political battles, where drug trafficking interferes at gunpoint and with wads of bills. But this municipality is one of the most important tourist enclaves in the center of the country. Here a large part of the upper class of the capital has their weekend residence, with mansions overlooking the artificial lake or the thick forest and jacuzzi at the door. The political instability in this municipality has been a headache for federal governments for years. When insecurity got out of control in 2013 and 2014 — mansion robberies, kidnappings, shootings — then-President Enrique Peña Nieto sent his newly launched federal forces (the gendarmerie) and the Army to bring order to the jewel of the city. crown of the rest of the rich of the center of the country.

The drug that operates in this area is a remnant of the historic Michoacan Family – since the municipality borders Michoacán and part of Guerrero, two of the hottest states in the country – that has agreed with the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel to control the municipalities from the south of the State of Mexico. But the leaders of the Valle de Bravo plaza are the most corporate version of organized crime. The business here, according to former local officials of the municipality, is not so much in the sale and distribution of drugs, but in construction and extortion. Real estate developments and public works are the cartel’s most profitable diversification. And to obtain these advantages in public concessions, close collaboration with the current rulers is necessary.

The reasons why Rodríguez was threatened with death are unclear. Some local media have speculated about the relationship of his main rival, Michelle Núñez (de Morena) with the current director of Customs at the federal level, Horacio Duarte, and the power that the official may have to control criminals in this and other areas of the country. In some of the videos published this week, Duarte appears in pre-campaign events of Morena’s candidate in Valle de Bravo and Senator Lily Téllez has published on her social networks that she will make a request to the Chamber for the official to publicly declare his relation to the local contest. But in any case, the party’s link with organized crime to remove Rodríguez is for now a mere rumor.

What is consolidated with the case of Rodríguez is the power of the drug traffickers in the country. Able to intimidate candidates and assassinate them if necessary, to decide and control any democratic process: from local councils, city councils and federal legislators. Since registration for the electoral process began in September, 79 politicians (31 of them candidates) have been riddled with bullets, according to the latest data from security consultancy Etellekt. In total, 198 fatalities, among public officials without militancy, candidates and their families in just nine months. The first in the line of fire are candidates for municipal mayors, like Rodríguez. Valle de Bravo has become the latest example of how the lead law de facto governs the country.

