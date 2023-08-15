Valle d’Aosta, landslide on the road: 5 thousand people isolated for hours in Cervinia

The Valtournenche regional road has reopened, near the Singlin hamlet, in Valle d’Aosta, where a landslide occurred that isolated about 5 thousand people in Cervinia for hours. The intervention of firefighters, carabinieri, the forestry corps and men from the Civil Protection was essential, who restored the road system. No people were involved.

Landslide in Valtournenche, municipality “there are no people involved”

A landslide occurred on the Valtournenche regional road in the Aosta Valley. It happened near the Singlin hamlet. According to reports from the municipality of Valtourneanche, “there are no people involved. There has been a flow, in the locality of Singlin, which has affected the regional road. Road restoration operations are underway, carried out by vehicles activated by the municipality, which will require 2/3 hours of work”. There would be at least 5,000 isolated people in Cervinia. The landslide may have been caused by heavy rains.

Val d’Aosta, two more landslides in Oyace

The heavy rains caused two more landslides on the regional road 28 at the height of the municipality of Oyace, in Valpelline, interrupting traffic. Operations to restore traffic immediately began on the spot. About 600 people are isolated, including at least 300 tourists.

Subscribe to the newsletter

