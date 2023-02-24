The election of the new president of the Valle d’Aosta Region has been cancelled. After the debate in the Council on the government program that the candidate of the autonomist-progressive majority, Renzo Testolin had presented this morning, the necessary votes for the election were not obtained.

In fact, after the resignation of President Erik Lavvaz, the councilor of the Union Valdôtaine Testolin did not obtain the 18 votes necessary to be elected as the new president of the Region. In fact, he received only 17 votes, while there were 1 blank ballot, 13 blank, 1 vote in favor of councilor Rosaire, 1 for councilor Rollandin and 2 for councilor Cretier.