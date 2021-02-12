AS result of the Covid-19 pandemic, domestic tourism within Spain experienced a remarkable growth during 2020, predicted to continue in 2021.

Whilst some chose to rediscover their cities of habitual residence, many others sought out small paradises, away from the hustle and bustle.

To find out the most popular destinations, Musement, the digital discovery and booking platform for travel activities and experiences around the world, analyzed Google search data for the term “que ver en (translation: what to see in) (municipality)” for all Spanish municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants.

With the results, Musement has produced a map highlighting the most popular towns in each Spanish province.

From pretty seaside villages with colorful balconies to historic mountain towns with medieval architecture, Spain is a country with so much to offer.

And whilst it may be too early to pack your bags, a holiday within Spain is a far more likely choice for locals and foreign residents alike this year (once regional border closures and Covid restrictions are lifted).

And, the results show that the most popular village for visitors in Majorca is Valldemossa with the Valldemossa Charterhouse, a former monastery of the Carthusian monks, the popular attraction to visit.

The village is also extremely famous for its weekly markets and also being home for Hollywood Oscar winning actor Michael Douglas who has owned the coastal property S’Estaca for over 25 years and has spent millions in restoring the unusual property to its former glory.

The Archduke Luis Salvador of Austria, known for his Mediterranean studies, settled in S’Estaca and in 1878 he bought the estate, which at the time consisted of only the main building, and had it modernized and expanded in Aeolian architectural style which Douglas has restored and maintained over the years.

Valldemossa, just a 30 minute drive from Palma is also set in the UNESCO world heritage site of Serra de Tramuntana and has its own little port.