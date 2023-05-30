Renato Vallanzasca remains in prison. The 73-year-old former boss of Comasina, detained in Bollate, will not be able to access external treatment, as requested by his lawyers. This was decided by the Surveillance Court of Milan, which rejected the lawyers’ request for deferment of sentence and home detention in specialized centers, due to his health conditions. “We are amazed and will appeal – Corrado Limentani, one of Vallanzasca’s lawyers, told AdnKronos – because at least the court should have ordered an expert report”.

The lawyers had already obtained two “very in-depth” technical consultations which revealed an incompatibility with the prison regime for the former boss, “due to the fact that the pathology that afflicts him, the progressive, irreversible cognitive decline, cannot be stopped in prison but it can be slowed down and monitored more externally, in specialized centers” underlines Limentani.

For the lawyer in prison, everything is “much more difficult to cure”. Vallanzasca “needs to interact, to be stimulated and in prison it is not possible”. The order of the surveillance court, continues Limentani, “does not even enter into the merits of the dangerousness while instead we asked for the deferment of the sentence for humanitarian reasons. I am amazed that despite the advice of two universally recognized experts of great depth, the court does not decided to have the expert report available, anything else to establish its reliability”.

A few weeks ago, the same Surveillance Court had accepted the defense’s request to resume using the bonus permits that had been suspended last February and March when “anomalous” behavior by the former boss was reported by the prison, linked to not understanding the times and methods of leaving on leave. “Evidently the danger, for a subject who goes on leave, seems to take second place – observes the lawyer – the balancing that is done when these benefits are granted should have tipped the scales towards a more in-depth verification, which instead it has not been done”.

Finally, the lawyer points out in the provision, “the court states that he has occasionally refused to take medicines but this is determined by his condition. Vallanzasca finds it difficult to speak and write, he is unable to look after himself”.