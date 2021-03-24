Real Valladolid has communicated that there are three players of its staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 and join Roberto Jimenez, which since yesterday has been isolated for having given a positive result by PCR. Despite the information that Barcelona-Real Valladolid on April 5 was in danger of not being disputed by seven cases in the squad, the club has clarified that there are three: Luis Pérez, Kike and Míchel, which are added to the goalkeeper.

It must be remembered that the Pucelano team has suspended training this Wednesday afternoon after Roberto Jiménez tested positive Yesterday. According to Sport, in addition to the goalkeeper there would be six more Valladolid players and three members of the coaching staff, who have tested positive for COVID-19, but the official information from the Valladolid club is different. In addition, Real Valladolid informs that the team will not return to work until Monday, suspending the sessions until that day, although they will continue to test all the components of the first team bubble.

The meeting corresponding to the 29th League match is scheduled for monday April 5 at the Camp Nou.