Real Valladolid was relegated to the Second Division after a 0-0 draw at home against Getafe. The equalizer did not help Pucela due to Almería’s tie at three in the Espanyol field. The pucelanos hardly shot on goal except in the final stretch of a clash marked by the little rhythm caused by the azulones, with frequent interruptions and loss of time.

0 Masip, Olaza (Kenedy, min. 71), Jawad El Yamiq, Javier Sánchez (David Torres, min. 17), Luis Pérez (Sergio León, min. 62), Aguado, Kike (Lucas Rosa, min. 61), Roque Mesa, Cyle Larin, Machís (Escudero, min. 70) and Gonzalo Plata 0 David Soria, Mitrovic, Omar Alderete (Domingos Duarte, min. 78), Gastón Álvarez, Juan Iglesias, Mata (Fabricio Angileri, min. 94), Maksimovic, Damián Suárez, Arambarri (Luis Milla, min. 66), Aleñá (Ángel Algobia, min 78) and Juan Latasa goals Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero Yellow cards Juan Iglesias (min. 49), Gastón Álvarez (min. 50) and Juan Latasa (min. 94) See also Elisabetta, president of Comites London: "Carlo will enter the Italian heart"

Ronaldo’s Valladolid has barely endured a season in the First Division. The change of coach with just over a third of the season left, with the inexperienced Paulo Pezzolano instead of José Rojo Pacheta, did not give Pucela energy or football. The Burgos coach was sacked when he was one point above relegation, to which he turned when a five-game losing streak late in the campaign put Ronaldo’s Pucela in the relegation spots. The Brazilian president has been harshly criticized, with chants of “Ronaldo go now!”, as the sporting results have not been favourable.

Almería achieved a long-suffering equalizer (3-3) in Espanyol’s field. The parrots say goodbye to Primera with a wave of protests against the arbitration group and its board. Rubí’s men were in Second Division twice during the game but they managed to stay after drawing and suffering against an already relegated Espanyol who played the game more in the stands than on the pitch. The match began with the blue and white players standing still for the first minute, with their fans dressed in black and with whistles. With this hostile and deafening environment, Almería had to cope, taking the lead in the 10th minute with a header from El Bilal. Puado equalized after a few minutes.

The second half was heart-stopping for Rubí’s men, who were relegated after Pierre-Gabriel’s goal, but Embarba appeared with a Vaseline to get Almería out of relegation. However, the nightmare was not over. A goal from Koleosho returned them to Segunda until a penalty awarded by VAR and converted by Embarba sealed Almería’s permanence.

Cádiz confirmed their permanence with a draw in Elche as a result of a goal by Gonzalo Escalante in minute 10 equalized by Lucas Boyé in minute 71. The Argentine and the other winter signings gave more quality and strength to Sergio González’s team. The people of Cádiz have asserted the greater need for points so as not to lose at the Martínez Valero and establish themselves in the elite. Escalante’s goal in the first half allowed Cádiz to play calmly and temporize so as not to depend on the results of other fields. The Andalusian team would only have been relegated in the event of a carambola of results but they fulfilled their responsibility to finish the course with 44 points a year after saving themselves in an almost miraculous way.

