Real Valladolid, with last weekend’s victory against Ponferradina, already has third place guaranteed with the advantages that this entails in the event that the pucelanos cannot attack one of the two promotion positions and are forced to play the promotion games: He will have the field factor in his favor and in possible draws he would benefit as there will be no penalties in the playoffs.

In addition, the pucelanos, along with Almería and Eibar, are the only teams that already have guaranteed qualification for these playoff games in case they do not ascend directly. The rest have not yet assured their participation and it is precisely to that uncertainty that Real Valladolid clings to have the hope that it can get into the top two. Everything happens for a victory tonight for Oviedo against Real Zaragoza, starting at 9:00 p.m. The Carbayones would add 67 points, to 69 for the Tenerifens, who could lose fourth place in these two days and even stay out of promotion because Girona and Las Palmas now have 64 and could catch up with Ramis. And it is that the blue victory is important because in the next day there is a Las Palmas-Oviedo.

And why is it important for Real Valladolid that Tenerife has not yet secured a promotion place? Because the chicharreros visit Ipurua on Saturday, in a unified day for the teams that play something, at 10:00 p.m. The schedule changed yesterday. The Blue and Whites are the best away team in the category and they would need at least one point to ensure classification. If they at least got that draw in Eibar and Valladolid won in Ibiza, Pacheta’s men would overtake the gunsmiths, who now have two points over the blanquivioletas. And only one day left.

All these details mean that tonight, in Valladolid, the fans are dedicated to Oviedo and if the carbayones win, all the support will be transferred to Tenerife for the game of the chicharreros in Eibar.