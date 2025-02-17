Argentine coach Diego Cocca will not continue as a coach of Real Valladolid after eight official matches at the head of the Blanquivioleta team, a club where he began working on December 16. His baggage: a victory, seven losses, 5 goals in favor and 21 against.

In this sense, and as published by Real Valladolid, it has been the club who has made the decision to conclude the stage of Diego Cocca as the head of the first team.

As of this Wednesday, the current technician of the subsidiary and who already sat on the bench of the first team three games this season, Álvaro Rubio, will assume the controls to prepare Sunday’s duel against Athletic Club.

To conclude, the club that presides over Ronaldo Nazario to grateful to Cocca and his coaching staff his performance as whitish and has wished them “the best of luck” in their new personal and professional stages.