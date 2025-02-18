José Vicente de los Mozos has exalted the Holy Week of Valladolid and has exposed that the Valladolid capital “is a unique world reference in Spanish art” that houses the National Sculpture Museum and that in its temples it treasures “the good work of those artisans of wood “that have left a legacy of” imposing images. “

This has been asserted during his speech at the act held at the Royal Post Office of the Madrid capital where the CEO of Indra, José Vicente de los Mozos, has pronounced the proclamation of the Holy Week of Valladolid in Madrid.

From the young men he explained that Valladolid has a Holy Week “austere and simple, but at the same time imposing and full of life, Able to move the viewer to the street and invite him to participate from the depths of his heart “to which he added that the city can boast” of being the cradle of a universal style, School of Names “such as Gregorio Fernández, Juan de Juni, Bernardo del Rincón or Juan de Ávila among others, reports EP.

After reviewing the great moments of the Valladolid Passion Week, of Los Mozos, Brotherhood of Honor of the Angustias, He has asserted that “there is no chronicler or historian who feels indifferent in the study of these works of so much value”, but has specified that these images “were really created for their religious function”, so he has defined these Castilian sculptors as “Communication teachers”.

This act, which has had the presence among others of the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayus He has defended that the Valladolid have “a very special way to count the Holy Week” and have made it “Perhaps the most important identity of the Valladolid”.

A way of counting Holy Week through four elements “that attests to” cone are the urban environment and temples; the brotherhoods that keep the week of passion for centuries; The public, “which are sidewalk brotherhoods” and the sizes of the great Castilian imagers.

Some sizes “which are the social networks of that time, 500 years ago. They are the Twitter, the Instagram, the Tiktok at the time “ Although it is differentiated in the fact that current social networks “to the most they can aspire to be an opinion” while the Valladolid imagery “points to a conviction.”

Likewise, Carnero has defined Holy Week in Valladolid as “an encounter with the emotion” that is seasoned “with excellent gastronomy, with magical wines, with a unique story and with a hospitality capacity by the tremendous Valladolid.” Therefore, He has invited all Madrid’s to approach and know and live in Valladolid “that encounter of emotion that is unforgettable.”

Outdoor museum

For his part, the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has recognized the value “of the expressions” of Holy Week in different parts of the community, where The streets “become an authentic outdoor museum” with “absolutely exclusive and unmatched” pieces of the best imaging Castilians.

During his speech, the president of the Board has referred to the numerous “own traditions” of the community, when Holy Week arrives, “when time stops, it is filled with emotions to live those moments intensely and to make them an absolutely unforgettable experience“

Thus, the president of the Board recalled that Castilla y León has 31 Holy Week celebrations recognized as a party of tourist interest, of which nine have recognized the declaration of international.

In this regard, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco has recognized that the saints of Castilla y León, “complete a wide offer, probably of the broadest and most complete Easter celebrations” held throughout the country.