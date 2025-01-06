The white and purple team begins the week of training after being eliminated in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey



01/06/2025



Updated at 3:07 p.m.





He Real Valladolid – Real Betis Next Saturday (16-15) will be one of the matches that will complete the first round of the championship in the First Division. Both teams arrive after obtaining different results in the King’s Cup. The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini qualified for the round of 16 of the tournament by beating SD Huesca. For its part, Real Valladolid was eliminated after losing to Ourense by 3-2.

«We are hurt for having lost, worried about many things. This match was good for us to draw conclusions, the objective is very difficult, we need everyone committed, there is a winter market that has begun in which we have to look for a return to find the players who can be up to the task,” commented the coach of Real Valladolid, Diego Coccaat the end of Sunday’s match corresponding to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

This Monday, the white and purple team plans to start the week of training prior to Saturday’s game against Real Betis. At Real Valladolid they are pending the status of Karl Hein, Stanko Juric and Raúl Morofootballers with physical discomfort after the match against Ourense.

Having played 18 rounds of the championship in the First Division, Real Valladolid is in last position in the standings with 12 points.