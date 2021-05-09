“It is not a pleasant situation for me“It could not be more sincere Voro González, that this afternoon he debuts for the seventh time as coach of Valencia. He only has one mission, seal that as soon as possible permanence that Javi Gracia was unable to tie in the 36 days and 500 sleepless nights that coach che lived. But of course, the same thing they want Voro and its players Sergio and his pupils also need it, a Real Valladolid that will be manifested in Mestalla against the Voro effect, who has only lost in one of his six previous debuts on the black and white bench (follow the game live on AS.com).

Voro has everyone available, including Gayà, who has recovered from his ankle ailment. In fact, the L’Alcudía coach even had to leave Cutrone and Álex Blanco out of the call. His approach is a mystery. The last time he took the reins of the team, replacing Albert celades after confinement, Voro I know opted for a 4-4-2. But this week it proved 4-3-3, with Soler, Wass and Racic in midfield.

Sergio, logically, he turns to such unknowns. Surely had most studied at Valencia de Gracia and any change in the rival bench breaks the papers of the analysts. But for Zorrilla the saying of “a troubled river profit of fishermen” and the pucelanos they want win by taking advantage the environment around the Valencian club and also the nerves of the black and white footballers themselves, not used to fighting in the lower zone.

The trajectories of Valencia and Real Valladolid they are couples, one has not won from March 21, another from the 8th of that month. But the sensations with which they arrive are different. If he Valencia has changed coach is for something, while Real Valladolid comes from doing a good match against Betis. Sergio loses Orellana, low sensitive. In principle, it will replace you by relocating Flat from right to left and with Pablo Hervías on the far right. Janko will also return to the eleven due to the inconvenience of Luis Pérez.

It must be said that the Saturday’s day subtracted drama, not scaremongering, to the Mestalla party. They continue to play for life, especially the pucelanos, but whatever happens this afternoon, they will reach the last three days outside of the relegation places by defeats of Elche and Huesca and continues to have Alavés in his sights after his draw against him I raised. Valencia, meanwhile, can move away to 9 relegation points, that beyond looking then the goalverage with each involved, are the points that would remain to be disputed.