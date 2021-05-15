As if LaLiga were the game of a video game, the number of lives is running out for the participants. Some have gotten extra lives, while others are slipping away without seemingly being able to remedy it. This may be the case of Real Valladolid, which reaches screen number 37, which is played in the ‘kingdom’ of San Sebastián, with the only two lives left in his locker. The game comes to an end and the best thing for Pucela’s is that, although they no longer depend on themselves to reach the finish line alive, they still have time for everything. The problem is that they will face one of the most powerful rivals in this year’s version of the game, a Real Sociedad that wants to be the champion of the so-called ‘another league‘.

The problem is that at the end of this game everyone arrives with the energy bar in red, almost consumed. They are already ten days in a row without winning. Too many to think that now in two you will save yourself. And against that, this Valladolid must also play, which on top of it faces a full-fledged final with the more than sensitive casualties of Fabián Orellana and Sergi Guardiola in attack. Anything other than taking the three points from the Reale Arena can leave you mortally wounded. The accounts are clear. Savoring the taste of victory again more than two months later can even take you out of relegation and depend on yourself on the last screen of this exciting football video game. But a defeat, like Huesca for drawing against Betis, kills him and sends him to the Second Division. And tying, which could not be a bad result, can also be fatal as the team from Huesca is to win. It is win or win for Valladolid. And that’s it.

But in this penultimate screen of the LaLiga game, Real Sociedad also participates, which is the one who intends to leave Real Valladolid mortally wounded. Because he’s looking for the Europa League jackpot. The one to which only two teams of all participants have access. The one he’s been wearing all season. He will travel safely through Europe, but for San Sebastián they want more. And that extra is to be the champions of the other league, since they now occupy as fifth of the classification. Much credit to the people of Donostia, who depend on themselves, but who They cannot fail because Betis and Villarreal step on their heelss. And Imanol Alguacil is aware of this, to the point that during the week he reserved some of his best soldiers to face this visit from Valladolid with the greatest possible guarantees.

Adnan Januzaj, David Silva, Ander Guevara and Andoni Gorosabel They rested against Atlético de Madrid and will return this day. The idea is clear, shelving the season on the fast track on this penultimate day. To do this, they only need to win in their field, and that Betis do not win in Huesca, thus ensuring a place in the group stage of the Europa League and putting the finishing touch to an outstanding season. But incidentally, he can send Second to Valladolid. The drama of the descent returns to pass through Anoeta. Spooky!