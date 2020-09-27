REAL VALLADOLID

The Blanquivioleta team will seek a first victory of the season against the celestial team that will allow them to catch up with Celta in the standings. Pucela’s team has a significant number of casualties. Among them, several important players, such as Masip, Kiko Olivas, El Hacen, Rubén Alcaraz, Sekou Gassama and Shon Weissman, the latter for religious reasons. In addition, they are joined by Javi Moyano and Joaquín Fernández, recently injured in the duel against Betis.