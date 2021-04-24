Good afternoon and welcome to the broadcast of this Valladolid – Cádiz, match corresponding to matchday 32 of LaLiga Santander, which will be played at 4:15 p.m. at the José Zorrilla stadium.

Transcendental duel for the permanence, especially for the local team, that begins the day in relegation places and needs to add three at a time so as not to complicate his continuity in First for another year. More favorable is the situation of the Cadiz team, which could take an almost definitive step if it manages to beat a direct rival.