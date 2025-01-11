Betis has been on the path to good results for some time, to its most reliable version, to its usual competitive capacity. It has helped him reach mid-January alive in the Conference, ahead in the Cup and hoping to make a leap in LaLiga. The one who can exercise today if he beats the bottom of the category in Valladolid. A perfect opportunity to show that this team, with Lo Celso and Isco on the field, has plenty of arguments to achieve the basic goal of entering Europe through LaLiga. They appear on the scene in this 2025 debut in this tournament with 25 points and the will to get closer to the range of 30 that Manuel Pellegrini marked as a base to be able to fight to return to the Europa League or Conference. The rival is sunk in the standings and has just been eliminated from the Cup by the modest Ourense. The negotiation for the sale of Rui Silva has completed a week in which the market has been the protagonist after the departure of Assane to Como. Two transfers that fill the box but two players remain in Pellegrini’s rotation. The starting goalkeeper and one of the least used. In his place appear Fran Vieites in the eleven, as he has been doing since the Portuguese was injured in the warm-up against Barcelona, ​​and Jesús Rodríguez on the squad list, already back after his weeks clarifying ideas in the reserve team. Relevant players such as Fornals and Marc Roca are still not participating, although they are already exercising with the group. Neither will Chimy Ávila, with discomfort, and the long-term injured William Carvalho and Bellerín. The list of those mentioned does not offer many more clues for an initial formation that will not contain surprises. The Verdiblancos come from beating Huesca last Saturday in the Cup and after Valladolid they will have a busy week with the duels against Barcelona and Alavés, Wednesday and Saturday. In any case, the strength of the squad is in its rotation and also in the intact prominence of key elements like Isco and Lo Celso, who with each passing training session strengthen their understanding of the field. This fit is the masterful formula that Pellegrini must apply for the two geniuses to work on the field and Betis only notices the quality of these elements, as well as the use that his teammates must make of the offensive field such as Abde or Vitor Roque. going into space or facing the goal. Rui Silva’s goodbye may cause some debate while waiting for Fran Vieites to confirm his level. There are not so many differences, given what we have seen, between the contribution of the Portuguese, with a market in his country as has been seen with the certain and definitive interest of Sporting, and that of the youth squad, much cheaper and a product of the house after good campaigns in the subsidiary. Betis wanted to bet on the Heliópolis players and there is the goalkeeper taking advantage of an opportunity that could last, in competition with Adrián, until the end of the season waiting for what Las Palmas decides with the ostracism of Álvaro Valles, with agreement with Betis starting June 30 but with options to bring it forward if his departure is feasible from the club that right now has him almost on the sidelines but paying him his salary. Guilherme will be the third Green and White goalkeeper but Germán traveled so as not to harm the subsidiary’s process, from which Pellegrini also provisionally removed Jesús Rodríguez, who could continue alternating and play tomorrow in Primera RFEF if he does not intervene this afternoon in Pucela. Let the sides be long and the midfielders know how to balance with footballers with such a creative profile ahead of them is essential for the Betic orchestra to sound good. Betis needs to take advantage of its ability to produce chance after chance, something that becomes a must in this season. Lo Celso is already seen as the top scorer and Isco is growing in this aspect game by game, while Vitor Roque and Abde regret mistakes that would have them among the most notable scorers in the category. This contribution is what has to improve Betis beyond what may fall in a market in which the club is focused on bringing in a winger or forward, or both, with the amounts available after the departure of Assane and Rui Silva There will still be long days in terms of back and forth with the future of footballers like Juanmi, Bakambu or Ricardo Rodríguez and waiting for there to be no more notable sales, but that will be said by a market that fills the Betic Januarys with news. Before these resolutions, Betis must seek the three points in a fiefdom that must be favorable to their interests, since Valladolid has a balance of two wins, three draws and four defeats at the José Zorrilla. In the most recent duel at home, they managed to beat Valencia, a direct rival for permanence, and that gave them air, but they remain bottom and have little prospect of living the rest of the season in peace. That is the circumstance that the team must take advantage of. Betis, which has already regretted leaving many points along the way with draws against Las Palmas, Celta or Rayo and defeats with Mallorca, Valencia and Sevilla, for example. The Cantabrian Cordero Vega will whistle, with whom the Betis have only lost once in eight official matches played in the top category.

#Valladolid #Betis #Time #leap #European #zone