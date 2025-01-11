Bad game for Betis in Valladolid. The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini closes the first round with a 1-0 defeat. Kike Pérez’s goal decided the score when the score was approaching the hour mark. THIS IS HOW FRIDAYS PLAYED APPROVED Little to do with the goal. Betis’ last chance, in the 100th minute, was a header from them. SABALY SUSPENSO Today she starred in a discreet version. They beat him back in the Valladolid goal play. Without danger in the opposing area LLORENTE SUSPENSO With the handbrake due to the yellow card he saw before half an hour NATAN SUSPENSO In tune with the rest of the defense, that is, suffering at several moments and without transmitting security. Bad in the goal play. RICARDO SUSPENSO He had 100 minutes of the game, because not even with those can anything notable be rescued, neither in attack nor when closing the left side. JOHNNY SUSPENSE Little to do with the good version of the midfielder in other games. Overcome by the pressure and anticipation of the rival ALTIMIRA SUSPENSO He won some divided balls but he was not comfortable on the field either. Substituted at match time. ISCO APPROVED Without the brilliance of other days but at least it offered criteria when it came to circulating the ball LO CELSO SUSPENSE Out of the game practically from the beginning. Outmatched in split balls. And he didn’t put his foot down right when he had the chance. Replaced. ABDE SUSPENSO He got balls, quite a few, but the truth is that he almost always chooses the least appropriate option BAKAMBU SUSPENSO It’s not about trying again and again. The point is that right now he is not able to really compete against the opposing centre-backs AITOR SUSPENSO Some attempt accompanying Jesús but without finding success in the pass JESUS ​​APPROVED Decision and verticality. Eager and asking for the ball. VITOR ROQUE SUSPENSO created danger 40 minutes of play but no scoring opportunity JUANMI SUSPENSO Far from those times when he was in the place and the right moment to see the goal MATEO SUSPENSO He came out when Valladolid was waiting to go on the counterattack. PELLEGRINI SUSPENSO Neither the initial drawing nor the changes served to impose themselves and command the game.

