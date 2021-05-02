Four. Five’



Foul by Emerson (Real Betis).



Four. Five’



Fabián Orellana (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Four. Five’



Attempt missed. Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Javi Sánchez.



42 ‘



Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis).



42 ‘



Luis Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



41 ‘



Attempt missed by Míchel (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box that goes high and to the left from a direct free kick.



40 ‘



Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



40 ‘



Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).



40 ‘



Fabián Orellana (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



38 ‘



Offside, Real Betis. Andrés Guarded tried a deep pass but Juan Miranda was in an offside position.



36 ‘



Attempt missed. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross.



35 ‘



Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



31 ‘



Attempt blocked. Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Emerson assistance.



29 ‘



Offside, Real Betis. Emerson tried a deep pass but Aitor Ruibal was in an offside position.



29 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Joaquín Fernández.



28 ‘



Attempt missed. Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.



22 ‘



Attempt missed. Fabián Orellana (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is high.



twenty’



Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.



19 ‘



Corner, Real Valladolid. Corner committed by Borja Iglesias.



19 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Míchel (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



18 ‘



Víctor Ruiz (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



18 ‘



Foul by Victor Ruiz (Real Betis).



18 ‘



Fabián Orellana (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



12 ‘



VAR review: Real Valladolid Gol (Shon Weissman).



10 ‘



Canceled: Goal! Real Valladolid 1, Real Betis 0. Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



10 ‘



Offside, Real Valladolid. Jawad El Yamiq tried a through ball but Roque Mesa was caught offside.



8 ‘



Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.



4′



Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Roberto Jiménez.



4′



Shot stopped brushing the left square. Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

