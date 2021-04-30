The Valladolid He breathed after the draw at San Mamés and will play against Betis this Sunday with the moral that that point gives. The pucelanos and the verdiblanco team have lived some curious episodes in recent decades, such as that meeting that Lopera won in the offices by claiming improper alignment on January 1999. The blanquivioletas lined up five foreigners by mistake for a few seconds and although they won on the field (2-1) they ended up losing the duel after the rival’s appeal against Competition.

2014 was worse or at least had more dire consequences for a Valladolid that in that 98-99 he had saved the category without too much trouble. The penultimate day of that 13-14 was played and the Betis He had already consummated a disastrous descent to Second, so the Verdiblancos were not risking anything. But they were able to overcome a 2-3 and finish prevailing (4-3) in the last breath, which condemned the pucelanos to no longer depend on themselves in the last game.

Paradoxically, the Provincial Court of Navarra took a few months ago for proven that members at that time of the directive of Osasuna, that the descent was also played but it ended up going down, They agreed to give priority to two former Betis players at the time (Amaya and Xavi Torres) with 650,000 euros to encourage that victory.

A goal from side Juanfran Moreno from almost midfield in the last minute perfectly sums up the desperation experienced by Valladolid that afternoon at Benito Villamarín. With the victory, Zorrilla’s team would have added 39 points to face the decisive duel against Granada, who also played it, outside the relegation places. The defeat forced him to win the Nasrid and wait for other results.

Neither thing happened. Valladolid fell to Granada days later and descended to Second Division in 19th place. It took four years to return to the top division of Spanish football, but that ‘affront’ of a Betis that is now playing Europe has not been forgotten.